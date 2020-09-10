The MACD shows reversal of bearish momentum.

The SMA 20 is looking to cross over SMA 50 to chart bullish cross pattern.

AMPL/USD daily chart

AMPL/USD daily price has jumped from $0.767 to $1.22, going up by a staggering 59% in the early hours of Thursday. The MACD shows that the market momentum has reversed from bearish to bullish. Finally, the SMA 20 is looking to cross over the SMA 50 to chart the bullish cross pattern.

The price will now aim for the $1.426 resistance line. If they manage to do so, AMPL/USD should be able to challenge and conquer the $1.64 resistance level.

