Friday, Oct. 4 — The top-20 crypto markets are solidly in the green, with just a few reporting mild losses, according to data from Coin360. Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading sideways after its slump from $8,400 to $8,100.
Market visualization. Source: Coin360
The price of BTC has remained in a narrow corridor between $8,009 and $8,314 today, the price points which mark the low and the high of the leading crypto on the day. At press time, BTC is trading at around $8,131, up a modest 0.31% and trying to keep in the green.
Bitcoin 24-hour price chart. Source: Coin360
Ether (ETH) — the market capitalization of which is currently $18.8 billion — has gained 1.53% over the past 24 hours to trade at $174.80 as of press time. During the week, ETH has seen some fluctuations, with its highest price point at $184.60 and the lowest at $161.80 on Sept.30 and Sept. 27 respectively.
Ether seven-day price chart. Source: Coin360
XRP is also solidly in the green, seeing a 3.78% growth over the day and trading at $0.253 at press time.
XRP seven-day price chart. Source: Coin360
Of the top-20 digital currencies, only IOTA (MIOTA), Chainlink (LINK) and Tezos (XTZ) are in the red zone, down by 0.73%, 0.54%, and 0.71% respectively. None of the top cryptocurrencies are reporting double-digit gains at press time, while the major winners are Cardano (ADA), Litecoin (LTC), and Monero (XMR), with 4.11%, 3.81%, and 4.58% respective growth.
Developments in the crypto world over the past day
Blockchain interoperability platform Cosmos — which stands behind the 22nd largest coin Cosmos (ATOM) — disclosed a “high-severity security vulnerability” that was found in consensus engine Tendermint Core. The vulnerability reportedly affected all versions of Tendermint, on which Cosmos is built.
Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz is opening a school specializing in startups aiming to develop cryptocurrency-related projects, with an intention to “encourage more tech entrepreneurs to start crypto projects and help crypto-curious builders navigate the idea maze.”
Meanwhile, a research report published by cyberintelligence company Prevailion showed that around 72,000 devices in 2019 alone were infected during a suspiciously cheap yet successful malware campaign to steal cryptocurrency.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
