Altcoin Market Update Swipe, Ampleforth and Aave: Top 3 biggest winners of the day

As per CoinMarketCap, Swipe, Ampleforth and Aave were the three biggest gainers of the day

Swipe was the biggest winner of the day, going up by 22.7%.

Ampleforth and Aave have both gone up by 18.31% and 10.24%, respectively.

Swipe

SXP/USDT daily chart

SXP/USDT has flown up by 22.7% as the price flew up from 1.632 to 2.01. The price chart shows one support level at 1.85.

Ampleforth

AMPL/USD daily chart

AMPL/USDT has gone up by 18.31% from 1.95 to 2.31. Previously, the price had dropped down after charting the head and shoulders platform. AMPL/USDT needs to over the restaurant AMPL/USD has three strong resistance at 2.32, 2.46 (SMA20) and 2.833. On the downside, we have healthy support at.1.95, 1.73 (SMA50) and 1.64.

Aave

LEND/USD daily chart

LEND/USD has gone up by 10.24% from 0.285 to 0.3142, jumping above the triangle formation. LEND/USD has strong resistance at $0.3528. Healthy support lies at $0.285 and $0.23.

