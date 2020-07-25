Altcoin Market Outlook Tezos, Ethereum Classic and Band Protocol all buckle under bearish pressure

- XTZ/USD looks to drop below the $3 psychological level.
- Cross-chain oracle platform Band Protocol has recently partnered with ICON, a South Korean blockchain project.
- ETC/USD daily confluence detector shows just one healthy support level.
XTZ/USD daily chart
XTZ/USD bears have taken full control of the market and negated all the bulls' gains over the last two days. The price has gone down from $3.19 to $3.015 and is presently trending in an upward channel formation. The Elliott Oscillator has had five red sessions out of the last six.
XTZ/USD has strong resistance at $3.155 and $3.22. On the downside, healthy support lies at $.29979, $2.85 (SMA 20), $2.75 and $2.71 (SMA 50).
ETC/USD daily confluence detector
ETC/USD has dropped from $6.45 to $6.27 this Friday. The daily confluence detector shows a lack of strong resistance level. On the downside, we have one healthy support level at $6.175, which has the daily Pivot Point one-day support-three. one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-month Fibonacci 38.2% reatraceme level.
Band Procol and ICON team up
Cross-chain data oracle platform Band Protocol recently announced its partnership with ICON, a renowned and well-funded South Korean blockchain project. Band Protocol will be providing secure, cross-chain data to ICON users in real-time while gaining access to millions of dollars in daily transaction volume on the ICON network. This marks another critical step in taking decentralized finance (DeFi) off Ethereum, as the network struggles to keep up with the rising demand.
Through a network of decentralized validators, Band Protocol provides secure data about real-world prices and pricing activity on other chains. Currently, it includes data on Binance Chain, Cosmos and Ethereum. ICON offers the ICONex wallet, which is compatible with multiple cryptocurrencies. It also provides ICONick, a service that allows users to select a unique nickname to send and receive cryptocurrencies more efficiently.
The new partnership will unlock access to the accurate real-world pricing data needed to develop new DeFi applications like token swap protocols such as Kyber Network or Uniswap.
1/ Band Protocol has strategically partnered with @helloiconworld, one of the largest decentralized blockchain networks, completing the bridge implementation and integration of customized $BAND oracles for numerous leading DApps in the ICON ecosystem.https://t.co/xghPcQXrK6— Band Protocol (@BandProtocol) July 22, 2020
Min Kim, Founder of ICON Network, said:
The strategic partnership and integration with Band Protocol to the ICON Network will bring increased security and scalability to all the decentralized applications built on South Korea’s largest blockchain project. Band Protocol’s oracle will simultaneously strengthen the existing network and allow expansion to new real-world uses.
According to a Decrypt report, Band Protocol CEO Soravis Srinawakoon said that the firm’s integration with ICON will provide verified and secure data to support the growing number of DeFi and decentralized applications in South Korea and the Asia-Pacific region.
BAND/USD daily chart
BAND/USD remained in control for the second straight day as the price fell from $4.4285 to $4.18. In the process, the price has dipped below the upward trending line. The RSI indicator is still hovering around the overbought zone, but it has since taken a dip and looks to return to the neutral zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD trying to use Ethereum’s momentum to climb above $10,000
We all know Bitcoin has been trading sideways for the past three months. Ethereum was stronger but also trading sideways until a few days ago when bulls managed to create a massive breakout above $250. Bitcoin also had a decent breakout, however, the most important resistance level at $10,000 remains untouched.
ETH/USD shoots through $280 and it's eying up $288, the 2020-high
Ethereum just broke $280, a psychological resistance level, and the high set on July 23. Bulls are currently still pushing ETH trying to get close to that $288 barrier set back in February.
TRX/USD on a spiral to $0.01750
Tron price has been consistently trimming gains on Friday. The breakdown comes after the crypto snapped its July winning streak on hitting a wall at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level taken between the last swing high of $0.02686 to a swing low of $0.0073.
XTZ/USD loses 2% in a matter of minutes, tests $3.00
Tezos (XTZ) hit the intraday high at $3.23 and retreated to the psychological of $3.00. The coin has lost over 2% in a matter of minutes, but the bullish momentum slowed down on approach to the strong support reinforced by 200-hour SMA.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls wake up from hibernation, don't let them fall asleep again
Bitcoin made its way out of the range finally. The first digital coin settled above 50-day SMA, which is a great technical improvement and a hope for Bitcoin bulls who set their eyes on new highs. While the optimism is growing stronger, we still need to grope with lots of technical barriers and fundamental setbacks.