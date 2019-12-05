On Dec. 4, $8.9 billion in Bitcoin (BTC) were moved on the blockchain in a single hour, excluding change volume, which is Bitcoin that returns to the sender.
Bitcoin’s high transaction volume was pointed out by Rafael Schultze-Kraft, the co-founder of on-chain market intelligence firm Glassnode. In a tweet on Dec. 4, he claimed that such a high hourly transaction value was a first for the network:
It's the highest hourly USD transaction volume in Bitcoin's history.
Bitcoin hourly on-chain transaction volume in U.S. dollars. Source: tweet
Bittrex is responsible for the spike
Schultze-Kraft’s company apparently soon started work to uncover who or what was the reason for this unusual spike. Earlier today, on Dec. 5, Glassnode posted on Twitter claims that the spike was caused by cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex moving a large amount of Bitcoin multiple times.
According to the tweet, the exchange performed 21 on-chain transactions within one hour, each of which moved around 56,000 BTC (nearly $416 million) for a fee of about $0.60. The tweet also contained a link to data pertaining to the first of those transactions.
Interestingly, the transactions took place ahead of the exchange’s maintenance scheduled for today. Cointelegraph Spain reported on the transactions yesterday, and Bittrex told the outlet that no hack took place.
While at present it is still unclear why the transactions took place, some speculate that the reason may be that funds contained in the exchange’s cold wallets were moved.
From time to time, Bitcoin’s blockchain shows seemingly anomalous activity that is explained later. One of the latest examples took place in November, when Bitcoin’s blockchain mempool was at its highest level since January last year without a corresponding spike in the number of unconfirmed transactions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD makes it way above 61,8% Fibo retracement
Bitcoin hit the intraday bottom at $7,092 and recovered to the area above $7,400 by the time of writing. While it is still below Wednesday's high ($7,770), the upside momentum Amai gain traction if the price settles above pivotal $7,350 (61,8% Fibo retracement for the move from $3,226 to $13924).
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD false breakout culminates in a bull trap
Litecoin is trading at $44.33 after a minor recovery from $43.93 (intraday low). Over the last few days, apart from yesterday, Litecoin has been forming a lower high and a lower low pattern.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD gives back early gains to trade below $146.00
ETH/USD is trading `under $146.00, off the intraday low at $144.03. Despite the sharp movements on Wednesday, November 4, and during early Asian hours on Thursday, the second-largest digital asset has stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis.
Ripple price analysis: $0.2200 is a hard nut to crack for XRP/USD bulls
Ripple's XRP hit $0.2263 on Wednesday amid strong rally on the cryptocurrency market. However, the upside momentum proved to be unsustainable as the coin retreated below $0.2200 and tested $0.2124 low during early Asian hours.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Black Friday injects some volatility into the market
Whether the market has reached the bottom, or more sell-off is in store, the time and the illiquid holiday markets will tell.