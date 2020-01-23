- Tranglo says that its cross-border remittance API fuels payments in 18 countries like Japan, India and China.
- Earlier this month, Tranglo had announced its partnership with the mobile payment platform Alipay.
Tranglo, a Southeast Asian fintech firm, is integrating Ripple’s remittance technology. According to Estee Lau, Tranglo’s project manager, the company started implementing Ripple’s technology in November 2019. Tranglo says that its cross-border remittance API fuels payments in 18 countries such as Japan, India and China. Tranglo had announced a partnership with China’s Alipay earlier this month. Alipay is the world’s largest mobile payment platform, with 1.2 billion users.
As part of the partnership, Tranglo will facilitate seamless cross-border remittances to users of Alipay, who will be able to receive quick and secure money transfers within the app.
Tranglo expects the collaboration to especially benefit migrant workers around the world, particularly in Asia, where the cross-border payment hub has a foothold in the remittance market through local partners.
Tranglo has not given any further details about the implementation of RippleNet or its plans for using XRP.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD is at risk of an extended sell-off towards $8,000
Bitcoin (BTC) is under selling pressure on Thursday. The first digital coin has lost over 3.5% since the beginning of the day amid growing bearish sentiments and expanding volatility.
XRP transactions cannot be blocked, Ripple's CTO explains why
Ripple's XRP, now the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.0 billion has lost 3% in recent 24 hours. The coin bottomed at $0.2280 during early Asian hours and recovered to $0.2300 by the time of writing.
Cryptocurrency Market Update: Crypto sell-off returns as Bitcoin dives under $8,500
The cryptocurrency market is back in the red, erasing the shallow gains posted on Wednesday. All the major digital assets are struggling with losses between 1% and 6%.
Bitcoin Cash miners told to donate 12.5% of their revenues to support the ecosystem
Bitcoin Cash, the fourth largest digital asset with the current market value of $6.1 billion has lost 2.5% in the recent 24 hours amid global correction on the cryptocurrency market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls piggy-back on altcoins rally
This week was marked by a strong altcoins rally on the cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Dash experienced the sharpest price increase over 100% in recent seven days...