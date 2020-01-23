Tranglo says that its cross-border remittance API fuels payments in 18 countries like Japan, India and China.

Earlier this month, Tranglo had announced its partnership with the mobile payment platform Alipay.

Tranglo, a Southeast Asian fintech firm, is integrating Ripple’s remittance technology. According to Estee Lau, Tranglo’s project manager, the company started implementing Ripple’s technology in November 2019. Tranglo says that its cross-border remittance API fuels payments in 18 countries such as Japan, India and China. Tranglo had announced a partnership with China’s Alipay earlier this month. Alipay is the world’s largest mobile payment platform, with 1.2 billion users.

As part of the partnership, Tranglo will facilitate seamless cross-border remittances to users of Alipay, who will be able to receive quick and secure money transfers within the app. Tranglo expects the collaboration to especially benefit migrant workers around the world, particularly in Asia, where the cross-border payment hub has a foothold in the remittance market through local partners.

Tranglo has not given any further details about the implementation of RippleNet or its plans for using XRP.