- Algorand price has rallied 13% since October 28, showcasing the bullish momentum.
- This move is at the cusp of a breakout that could trigger a 22% rally to $0.110.
- A daily candlestick close below the $0.0902 support level will invalidate the bullish theiss for ALGO.
Algorand (ALGO) price has shown incredible bullish momentum that has propelled it by 22% after forming a base in mid-October. This sudden upswing has pushed ALGO to retest a critical resistance level, which could make or break the altcoin.
Read more: This Solana-based token has rallied by 101% in a week and could reignite the meme coin rally
Algorand price ready to push through
Algorand (ALGO) price has rallied 22% in under two weeks, which has brought it face-to-face to the $0.110 hurdle. This barrier was a support level from June to August, but when breached decisively in mid-August, it acted as a strong resistance level. As ALGO trades around this blockade, investors need to observe the three-day candlestick close carefully.
A decisive close above or around this hurdle could provide signs of what comes next.
The three-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has produced a decisive move above the 50 mean level, suggesting that bulls are now the ruling party. But as mentioned above, the three-candlestick close will determine if there be a continuation of this uptrend or a correction.
A flip of the $0.110 hurdle into a support floor will signal that Algorand price is ready for a 22% breakout rally to $0.135. While this move is bullish, a further extension of this uptrend is possible if ALGO can flip the $0.135 hurdle into a support floor.
If successful, it could open the path for Algorand price to retest the next resistance level at $0.159, following which is $0.195, which is the midpoint of the $0.902 to $0.300 range, formed in early February to early June 2023.
Also read: XRP price gains likely sustainable as Ripple on-chain metrics turn bullish
ALGO/USDT 3-day chart
While the bullish outlook for Algorand price is logical, investors need to note that it is because of the recent surge in positivity after the ETF approval developments. If the approval process is delayed or stopped, it will take away the need to be bullish and cause panic selling. In such a case, if ALGO produces a daily candlestick close below $0.0902 support level, it would produce a lower low and will invalidate the bullish theiss.
Such a development would see the altcoin crash nearly 10% and revisit the August 17 swing low of $0.0818.
Also read: Bitcoin price nears $35,000, but this is why waiting until mid-December to start buying is ideal
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Binance could lose its top spot as institutions pour $326 million into crypto investment products
The world’s largest derivative market is now close to becoming the world’s leading Bitcoin Futures market as well, potentially replacing Binance. The CME Group is poised to overtake Changpeng Zhao’s company in this regard, given how much institutions are exhibiting interest in Bitcoin at the moment.
This Solana-based token has rallied by 101% in a week and could reignite the meme coin rally
Solana is making the headlines with Breakpoint at the moment as the month of crypto conferences is upon us. Starting Monday, the developer meetup is expected to generate some significant bullishness for SOL as well as the entire ecosystem.
Bitcoin price nears $35,000, but this is why waiting until mid-December to start buying is ideal
Bitcoin price heading towards $35,000 has induced optimism in investors after the recent rally resulted in significant profits for them.
AI tokens INJ, AGIX rally by 30% in a week ahead of ChatGPT creator’s developer conference
The reign of Artificial Intelligence tokens peaked in Q1 this year after ChatGPT thrust the technology into the limelight. However, since Q2, not only has the bullishness subsided, but the demand has too, resulting in the cryptocurrencies losing their value.
Bitcoin: To buy BTC dips or book profits?
Bitcoin (BTC) price has maintained an uptrend since early 2023. Although the bulls fumbled in September, they are back on track. While a further ascent is likely, BTC needs tailwinds, which may or may not come in the form of an ETF approval. On the contrary, the recent rally seems toppy and is likely to trigger a correction.