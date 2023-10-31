Share:

Algorand price has rallied 13% since October 28, showcasing the bullish momentum.

This move is at the cusp of a breakout that could trigger a 22% rally to $0.110.

A daily candlestick close below the $0.0902 support level will invalidate the bullish theiss for ALGO.

Algorand (ALGO) price has shown incredible bullish momentum that has propelled it by 22% after forming a base in mid-October. This sudden upswing has pushed ALGO to retest a critical resistance level, which could make or break the altcoin.

Algorand price ready to push through

Algorand (ALGO) price has rallied 22% in under two weeks, which has brought it face-to-face to the $0.110 hurdle. This barrier was a support level from June to August, but when breached decisively in mid-August, it acted as a strong resistance level. As ALGO trades around this blockade, investors need to observe the three-day candlestick close carefully.

A decisive close above or around this hurdle could provide signs of what comes next.

The three-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has produced a decisive move above the 50 mean level, suggesting that bulls are now the ruling party. But as mentioned above, the three-candlestick close will determine if there be a continuation of this uptrend or a correction.

A flip of the $0.110 hurdle into a support floor will signal that Algorand price is ready for a 22% breakout rally to $0.135. While this move is bullish, a further extension of this uptrend is possible if ALGO can flip the $0.135 hurdle into a support floor.

If successful, it could open the path for Algorand price to retest the next resistance level at $0.159, following which is $0.195, which is the midpoint of the $0.902 to $0.300 range, formed in early February to early June 2023.

ALGO/USDT 3-day chart

While the bullish outlook for Algorand price is logical, investors need to note that it is because of the recent surge in positivity after the ETF approval developments. If the approval process is delayed or stopped, it will take away the need to be bullish and cause panic selling. In such a case, if ALGO produces a daily candlestick close below $0.0902 support level, it would produce a lower low and will invalidate the bullish theiss.

Such a development would see the altcoin crash nearly 10% and revisit the August 17 swing low of $0.0818.

