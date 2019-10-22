Each decentralized application built on Algorand will need to be evaluated and inspected individually for compliance.

Despite getting the certification, each decentralized application built on Algorand will need to be evaluated and inspected individually for compliance. The Alogrand Foundation perceives the significance of Islamic financial markets to the global economy. For this reason, the platform has enlisted Bahrain’s Shariyah Review Bureau (SRB) as an independent advisor to ensure that the network stays compliant.

Cointelegraph had previously reported that Wethaq, a fintech company based in Dubai, collaborated with enterprise software firm R3. They aimed at developing a platform built on R3’s enterprise blockchain platform Corda. The platform will issue and trade Sukuk securities — Islamic financial certificates that are similar to bonds.



