Algorand, a purely proof-of-stake blockchain platform, has launched a survey application dubbed IReport-Covid to help the fight against coronavirus. According to Algorand, the app will contribute to a global information repository in real-time to educate people about relief efforts. IReport-Covid allows users (both symptomatic and non-symptomatic) to report any information they want about the virus by filling a survey.

According to the website, this will “teach us about how COVID-19 is affecting people in real-time, which can help inform the public and studies on the pandemic now and into the future.”

All responses will automatically get posted publicly on the Algorand blockchain to “guarantee free and permanent access to anyone.” After sufficient reports are collected, the application will publish aggregate statistics and “will introduce tools for the community to build applications using the collected data.” The app will not be providing any medical advice or treatment consultations.

Dr. Tal Rabin, the person who managed the research team, highlighted that accurate data is instrumental in fighting the pandemic. She also says that the app could be helpful in receiving information for future viruses.