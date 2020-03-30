- Blockchain company Algorand has launched an app called IReport-Covid to help the fight against the current pandemic.
- The app allows symptomatic and non-symptomatic users to report any information about the virus, which will then be posted publicly.
- Once sufficient reports are collected, the app will help the community develop data-based solutions to the issue.
Algorand, a purely proof-of-stake blockchain platform, has launched a survey application dubbed IReport-Covid to help the fight against coronavirus. According to Algorand, the app will contribute to a global information repository in real-time to educate people about relief efforts. IReport-Covid allows users (both symptomatic and non-symptomatic) to report any information they want about the virus by filling a survey.
According to the website, this will “teach us about how COVID-19 is affecting people in real-time, which can help inform the public and studies on the pandemic now and into the future.”
All responses will automatically get posted publicly on the Algorand blockchain to “guarantee free and permanent access to anyone.” After sufficient reports are collected, the application will publish aggregate statistics and “will introduce tools for the community to build applications using the collected data.” The app will not be providing any medical advice or treatment consultations.
Dr. Tal Rabin, the person who managed the research team, highlighted that accurate data is instrumental in fighting the pandemic. She also says that the app could be helpful in receiving information for future viruses.
The Algorand Foundation app leverages blockchain technology to provide users with timely, transparent, and permanent information sharing tools. The app serves as a tool to deliver information during the current crisis and support future research on epidemics.
The need for information is one of the key requirements in the fight against the Corona epidemic, with many emergency operations in the world having to rely on up-to-date information.
There are many sources related to Corona today, but very little information is coming directly from the people in the community. I hope more people in the world will respond to the questionnaires in our app so that we can gather meaningful information.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bulls trapped as $6,300 proves a hard nut to crack
Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $6,280, having gained nearly 2% on a day-to-day basis. Notably, the first digital asset has recovered from the intraday low registered at $5,854.
A bunch of trading orders on approach to $134.00 blocks ETH/USD recovery
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $14.4 billion and an average daily trading volume of $11 billion managed to recover above $131.00.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD triangle breakout puts $50 in sight
Litecoin price is just as bullish as the other major cryptocurrencies on Monday. From an opening value of $37.12, LTC/USD has grown by 3.92% to trade at $38.58.
Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bitcoin paces towards $7,000 amid extreme fear and volatility
The Crypto Fear & Greed Index, a platform developed by Alternative.me shows Bitcoin at extreme fear (precisely at 10). On Sunday, the Fear &Greed Index was at 12, similar to last week.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Coronavirus will either kill Bitcoin or make it stronger
Bitcoin is about to finish the second positive week in a row. The first digital coin has recovered from $5,680 and came close to psychological $7,000 during the week.