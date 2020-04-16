Algorand Foundation announces a $43M grant to encourage development on its blockchain

- The Algorand Foundation is giving away $43 million worth of ALGO in the form of grants.
- The grant is intended to bolster the development of the Algorand blockchain.
- Bloq, PureStake AlgoSigner and Reach are the first three recipients of the grant.
The Algorand Foundation has announced a 250 million ALGO (around $43 million) grants program on April 14 to fuel development on its blockchain. According to Cointelegraph, Fangfang Chen, the Algorand Foundation’s head of operations, said that the funds will be allocated to “qualified investors across four major categories: innovative research, development tools for the Algorand blockchain, use cases for decentralized applications (Dapps) [...], and education and community initiatives.” The distribution of the 250 million ALGO will be “open-ended.” The program is slated to distribute funds according to “the quality and quantity of submissions.”
Chen highlighted that the grant aims to accomplish the Algorand Foundation’s vision of a “borderless economy:”
In this vision, we see a global economy that is able to function in a frictionless way, enabling everybody to participate in the global economy, no matter where they are based. The goal of the 250M ALGO Grants Program is to encourage innovation and learning that achieves this vision of a borderless economy.
To achieve the borderless economy, Chen cited some examples of projects that the Foundation is looking to contribute to. These include decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, social media integration, digital identity, supply chain management and asset tokenization. He added:
In addition, we will also look to support innovation around infrastructure and middleware that further enables and simplifies the creation of end-user applications.
The Foundation also announced its first three grant recipients.
- Bloq – A “multi-blockchain infrastructure provider” that delivers Algorand APIs and nodes
- PureStake AlgoSigner — An open-source browser plug-in that allows developers to integrate ALGO payments into their applications without compromising users’ private keys
- Reach — A development platform designed to simplify dApp development.
Derek Yoo, PureStake Algosigner’s CEO, stated:
We are pleased to have been selected by the Algorand Foundation for a grant that lets us break down barriers between token holders, application developers, and the blockchain network itself.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD stabilizes $6,400 as stocks plunge, Dow Jones falls 400 points
Bitcoin price managed to hold above $6,400 in spite of the shattering of a pennant pattern support I have discussed for over a week. The granddaddy of digital assets recorded a weekly low at $6,466 before bouncing to reclaim the support at $6,000.
XRP/USD drops by 5.35% in four hours as bears stay in cruise control
XRP/USD charted its fourth consecutive bearish day, as the price dropped from $0.1806 to $0.176 in the early hours of Thursday. In the process, the price dropped below the triangle formation and the SMA 20. The bulls will need to ...
Ethereum co-founder criticizes the idea of crypto mining via mobile phones
The co-founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, spoke against the idea of cryptocurrency mining via mobile phones. In a recent tweet, he said that mining on mobile phones “is a fool’s game.” It appears that he was referring to ...
BCH/USD fails to hold ascending channel support, spirals towards $200
Bitcoin Cash is trading in the red on Thursday after the channel support I discussed on Wednesday gave in to the selling pressure. The tentative support at $220 was also overwhelmed with the sellers ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.