ATBCoin has claimed that it is unable to pay a $250,000 settlement to a lawsuit over its $20 million ICO, prompting calls from the plaintiffs for the court to enforce the agreement.
Investors who settled claims against the self-proclaimed “fastest blockchain in the world” ATBCoin LLC have requested that a New York federal judge intervene to enforce the $250,000 agreement.
In April, the lead plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit levied at ATBCoin over its 2017 initial coin offering, or ICO, that raised $20 million agreed to a proposed settlement of $250,000.
The suit asserted that ATB had distributed unlicensed securities and failed to register with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC.
However, in May, ATBCoin’s representation claimed that the firm could no longer afford the deal “due to a change in circumstances,” with the lawyers requesting to withdraw from the case as their legal fees could no longer be met.
ATBCoin claims to have empty pockets
On June 16, the plaintiffs urged the court to enforce the $250,000 agreement inked in April, asserting that the letter filed by ATB’s attorneys did not explain the firm’s “sudden inability to pay.”
“Without further detail as to defendants' purported inability to fund the settlement, the lead plaintiff is utterly unable to determine if and when defendants became insolvent, and whether defendants fraudulently entered into the stipulation in the first place,” the filing states.
The plaintiffs also emphasized that “the defendants specifically represented in the stipulation that they would be able to fund the settlement and would not be insolvent at the time of paying the settlement amount.”
ATBCoin launch falls flat
Lead plaintiff Raymond Baletrta filed the lawsuit during September 2017, accusing the firm of failing to meet the expectation of its marketing rhetoric — which claimed that ATB’s blockchain would comprise “the fastest cryptographic network in the Milky Way galaxy.”
While tokens were issued for $1 in June 2017, and then $2.50 in September, by March 2018, the underwhelming launch of the ATBCoin platform left investors facing losses exceeding 80%.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin gets ready for the storm
Layer-2 solutions can improve make Bitcoin (BTC) usability and make it a true competitor to the US Dollar, according to Kraken CEO Jesse Powell. He believes that Bitcoin adoption will be driven by several key factors including improvements in Bitcoin’s usability.
Ripple makes its way to top-50 disruptors of 2020
CNBC, an American news media corporation, published a list of 50 disrupters of 2020, the companies that made an impact in the year. Ripple took the 28th place in the rating and become was the only digital currency project that made its way in the list.
IOT/USD unlikely to break above $0.2300
IOTA is the 23th largest digital asset with the current market value of $627 million and an average daily trading volume of $12 million. The coin has gained over 2% in the recent 24 hours and over 3% since the start of Wednesday to trade at $0.2266 at the time of writing.
XTZ/USD moves within a sloping channel
Tezos (XTZ) is the 12th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.9 billion and an average daily trading volume of $79 million. The coin is changing hands at $2.59, down 2.5% on a day-to-day basis.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status
Bitcoin finally broke free from a tight range that dominated for the most part of the week, but the direction of the breakthrough was somewhat disappointing.