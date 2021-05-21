Historically speaking the last time ETH dropped 60% a 550% rally followed. Now ETH has dropped 55% to a MASSIVE buy zone. 
 

Biden administration proposes crypto transfers over $10,000 to be reported to IRS

The Biden administration is calling for banks and crypto exchanges to report transactions to the Internal Revenue Service. In a bid to reduce the tax gap, the Treasury is requesting the reporting of digital asset transfers of over $10,000.

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC bears eye 20% decline amid mounting pressure

Litecoin price has seen a sharp recovery after Wednesday’s massive sell-off. However, this uptrend will face significant overhead barriers that could prevent it from climbing higher. A decisive close above $247.04 will ...

Cardano price positions ADA to be a leader in the next crypto rally

Cardano price recovered the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) on a day when most of the cryptocurrencies were struggling to regain their 200-day SMA. It is a notable demonstration of ...

Uniswap price direction uncertain, UNI needs time to consolidate

Uniswap price fell 53% yesterday at the intra-day low before rebounding 40% to close well above the strategically important 200-day simple moving average (SMA). The magnitude of the bounce coupled ...

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive

Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.

