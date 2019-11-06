Aeternity explicitly made it clear that the purpose of the software update is to compete with Ethereum.

Lima is expected to improve the network’s virtual machines, governance and naming system.

Aeternity, a well-known blockchain platform, announced the launch of the software of its latest hard fork, called Lima. In a press release published on November 5, the firm stated that Lima will improve the network’s virtual machines, governance and naming system. It has been clarified that the purpose of the update is to challenge Ethereum and other blockchain platforms.

According to the press release, Aeternity is one of the most active blockchain developer communities measured by code activity. The core development team has released the updated software. Most of the network’s miners now have a choice to upgrade or not. The announcement claims that the new Fast Aeternity Transaction Engine virtual machine performs better than other blockchains. It is also claimed to feature better efficiency and will consume ten times less gas when executing smart contracts.

This latest update will complete the transition of the network’s governance to the native blockchain of Ethereum’s network. Additionally, the update introduced a delegated voting system to enhance voter participation.

Yanislav Malahov, Aeternity founder, said:

Æternity grew from a team of core developers to an ecosystem built by its community. [...] The launch of the on-chain governance system also marks a new era for æternity blockchain. [...] In addition, the FATE VM and improved state channels are part of the æternity community’s ongoing goal to create a user-friendly blockchain platform for building decentralized applications that scale.

Lima also introduces the official Aeternity naming system chain. Names can be mapped to any chosen address and will be auctioned. As long as the system does not rely on second-layer solutions, the names can be used inside smart contracts.





