TPBank, a Vietnamese bank is the latest to be confirmed as a Ripplenet member. Ripple Labs Inc.

They become the first financial institution in Vietnam to join the blockchain payments network.

Vietnam’s TPBank has recently been announced a new member of joining the Ripplenet. Ripple Labs recently stepped up their efforts in covering ground within the Asian space.

The move sees TPBank as the first in the country to be joining Ripplenet, which allows international remittances to take place instantaneously. An efficient and cost-effective alternative to traditional means.

TP Bank, Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank is one of the tier one banks in Vietnam with assets of over $5.3 billion.

They are aiming to improve its current remittance offerings via blockchain technology first in Vietnam and then to other countries within Southeast Asia to countries such as Japan, the Philippines and even as far as South Korea.