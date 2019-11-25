A report suggests 92% of institutional investors are keeping their wealth on exchanges

- Binance researchers discover that many investors are storing funds on the exchanges.
- The survey was questioning 76 institutional cryptocurrency investors, of which 92% kept their wealth with the exchange.
According to research conducted by Binance researchers, institutional cryptocurrency investors overwhelmingly keep their wealth on exchanges despite the inherent security risks, as per the new data claims.
A survey compiled by cryptocurrency exchange Binance asked 76 institutional investors who used its platform about their trading habits. The most popular choice was reported as exchange storage “most popular choice”
92% of participants chose to keep their crypto — Bitcoin (BTC), stablecoins and others — with trusted third parties, and not under their own control offline.
Researchers said:
Exchanges remain as the most popular choice for crypto asset storage amongst our institutional and VIP clients at 92.1%
They added:
“When moving to self-storage, cold wallets are the second most favored choice, given their improved safety and control. Third-party custody services were the least popular option at 2.6%.”
