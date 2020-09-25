Hello traders!
In this analysis we will talk about ending diagonals. The ending diagonal is a special type of pattern that occurs in wave 5 of an impulse, or wave C of a correction. This wave often occurs when the preceding move of the trend has gone too far, too fast and has run out of steam. An ending diagonal is a type of pattern that can occur at the completion of a strong move. It reflects a “calming” of the market sentiment, such that price still moves generally in the direction of the larger move, but not strongly enough to produce an impulsive wave. The reason why they are so interesting is because they are indicating a reversal.
One of ending diagonals we recognized for our clients during some of our intraday updates was spotted on the crypto market, on Huobi Token (HTUSD). As you can see, it occurred in wave »v« of a higher degree uptrend. It is also important to know that once ending diagonals are finished, we usually see a reversal back to the starting point of the pattern, and if we consider that after every five waves a three-wave a-b-c correction follows, then we can assume that Huobi Token can be headed back to previous wave »iv« and 4.0 – 3.5 support area, especially once current 4.2 swing is taken out.
HTUSD, 4h flashback chart and latest chart
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
