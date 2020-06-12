China’s national college entrance examination, aka “Gaokao,” is taken up by about ten million students annually.

A leading education publisher’s mockup contains a question asking students to provide an analysis of a Bitcoin mining scenario.

Students are provided with some context of the Sichuan’s geography - rich in hydropower, the infrastructure is overbuilt for the population base and plenty of hydropower is wasted. Students are asked to analyze why Bitcoin mines would want to operate in the area and how the industry would be affected by seasonality.

Speaking with Forkast, two students said that the question was quite simple and that the theme of economic geography is covered every year. However, they noted that Bitcoin mining was a surprising topic. As Gaokao is taken up by a significant cross-section of Chinese society, the questions asked become deeply rooted in the cultural mindset of young people in a broad manner.