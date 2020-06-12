- China’s national college entrance examination, aka “Gaokao,” is taken up by about ten million students annually.
- A leading education publisher’s mockup contains a question asking students to provide an analysis of a Bitcoin mining scenario.
China’s national college entrance examination, also known as “Gaokao,” is taken up by about ten million students annually. A well-known education publisher’s mockup contains a question, which asks students to provide an analysis of why Bitcoin mining facilities would be clustered in the province of Sichuan.
Students are provided with some context of the Sichuan’s geography - rich in hydropower, the infrastructure is overbuilt for the population base and plenty of hydropower is wasted. Students are asked to analyze why Bitcoin mines would want to operate in the area and how the industry would be affected by seasonality.
Speaking with Forkast, two students said that the question was quite simple and that the theme of economic geography is covered every year. However, they noted that Bitcoin mining was a surprising topic. As Gaokao is taken up by a significant cross-section of Chinese society, the questions asked become deeply rooted in the cultural mindset of young people in a broad manner.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto scary movie on the panel
At the same time that the bears on Wall Street showed their ability to break the irrational euphoria, some selling appeared in a crypto market that had already been pointing to a rapid fall for days, allowing it to emerge from the lethargy in which it was.
XRP/USD eyes $0.20 amid broad-based crypto recovery
Ripple price, for the first time in two weeks broke the support at $0.20. The declines were in tandem with Bitcoin’s rejection from $10,000 to levels close to $9,000.
ETH/USD unrelenting journey to $280
The cryptocurrency market is painted with a large green-coated brush. The widespread bullish momentum is happening after almost two weeks of calm in the market.
LTC/USD recovery targets at $45.50
Litecoin (LTC) recovered from Thursday's low at $42.12 and settled above $44.00 by press time; LTC/USD has gained 2.2% on Thursday, and lost over 4% of its value on a day-to-day basis, moving in sync with the market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD needs to go down again before it goes up
After a head-spinning volatility at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD settled above $9,600 with minor gains on a week-on-week basis. A shall Doji candle on a weekly chart is an alarming signal that the bulls are exhausted by uncertainty and large price swings.