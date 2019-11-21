Is this a generational buying opportunity in Bitcoin? Nictrades shows you how she uses technical analysis to read the markets and what to look for in the next 24 hours.
The opinions expressed here reflect the views of the author. This is not trading advice, always do your own due diligence prior to making an investment decision.
Bitcoin Price Loses $8,000 Support as Bears Drive Market to 4-Week Low
Data from Coin360 showed BTC/USD finally reentering the $7,000 range on Thursday, marking its lowest since the last week of October. $7,880 was met by an immediate bounce to $7,940.
Some XRP transactions involved in the financial pyramids
Analysts from Elliptic monitored XRP transactions and identified several hundred accounts related to illegal activities. the Block reports.
The Ethereum Foundation reveals the details of the upcoming Istanbul hard fork
After a series of semi-official reports, the Ethereum Foundation representatives published a full guide to the upcoming Istanbul hardfork, where they detailed the software requirements and the actions to be taken bu users.
Bitcoin Cash price update: BCH/USD future is still bright, $300 is the rendezvous
Bitcoin Cash recently tested $230 during the slump that shuttered various tentative support areas including $280, $260 and $240. Ranging channel support ($270) was also broken. Following the drop, an effort has been made to ....
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: In the middle of nowhere
Bitcoin has been drifting down since the beginning of the week, as the bulls have no luck with the recovery campaign launched during the previous weekend.