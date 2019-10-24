A widely watched cryptocurrency vehicle has tripped a buy signal with the nasty correction that has occurred since June. Here's what to look for next.

 

Rick’s Picks trading ‘touts’ are for educational purposes only. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance. (See full disclaimer at https://www.rickackerman.com/)

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD keeps hugging the $7,500 channel may go up in price

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD keeps hugging the $7,500 channel may go up in price

After four straight bearish days, BTC/USD has had a bullish start to Friday. So far, the price has gone up from $7,431 to $7,451.50. The hourly chart shows us that the price has been trending horizontally in a narrow $130-range.

More Bitcoin News

Ripple’s XRP: Panic grips investors as XRP/USD tests $0.25

Ripple’s XRP: Panic grips investors as XRP/USD tests $0.25

The crypto market is irritatingly bearish on Thursday. The high volatility coupled with the worsening technical picture is a key indicator that the downside exploration is far from over. 

More Ripple News

Litecoin developers propose integration with MimbleWimble technology

Litecoin developers propose integration with MimbleWimble technology

Litecoin developers published two improvement proposals (IP) based on MimbleWimble implementation through Extension Blocks. If accepted, they will ensure the privacy of transactions with Litecoin. 

More Litecoin News

Bitcoin Cash market update: From the ashes, BCH/USD rises

Bitcoin Cash market update: From the ashes, BCH/USD rises

Bitcoin Cash is readying to tackle the resistance at $220. This comes after a marvelous recovery movement from the lows recently recorded at $197.78. The upward retracement has touched ...

More Bitcoin Cash News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Nothing to crow about

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Nothing to crow about

Bitcoin (BTC) attempted a recovery above $8,400 and resumed the decline into the end of the week.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location