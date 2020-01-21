This was the highest amount of stagnant Bitcoin since the end of 2017 when the entire crypto market surged in a ball run.

Digital Assets Data, a fintech and crypto intelligence company, has said that about 10.7 million Bitcoin (worth >$97 billion) has not moved in 2019. This amounts to 60% of the 18.1 million BTC in circulation. Since the end of 2017, when the entire crypto market surged in a ball run, this is the highest amount of stagnant Bitcoin. In fact, according to Delphi Digital, around 3.9 million BTC has remained dormant over the past five years.

In 2019, all the trades and payments were powered by the remaining 7.4 million BTC, which is worth roughly $67.7 billion. It’s also interesting to note that while more than 50% of Bitcoin’s supply remained dormant, volatility was still a critical issue. For the majority of the first half of 2019, BTC/USD traded between a low of $3,322.19 and a high of $13,880. It finished the year around the $6,900 zone. Currently, it is priced at $8,635.



