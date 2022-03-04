While most risk assets like the stock market, bitcoin, and Ethereum have been correcting as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, altcoin Luna has been bucking the trend and rallying.
The rally from the March 2020 low has developed into a five-wave rally. As a result, the larger trend is up, though we may see some setbacks in the near term.
Given the volatility in the current market environment, I suspect LUNA is grinding through a larger correction that began in December 2021. Therefore, LUNA has started a corrective wave 2 lower or a corrective wave B lower.
This corrective wave likely works down to below $37 in the coming months.
However, it is possible that despite all of the headwinds, Luna may be trying to rally in an impulse wave. If so, then Luna may drift lower to $70-$75 in the coming days, but it must stay above $60 en route to a new all-time high.
