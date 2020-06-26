45% millennials prefer investing in Bitcoin over stocks, real-estate and gold – Survey

The Tokenist reported that 47% of the respondents (in 17 countries) trust Bitcoin more than big banks.

As per the survey, 45% of the millennials prefer Bitcoin over stocks, real estate and even gold.

It also shows BTC is well-positioned to gain widespread adoption as a long-term store of value.

A recent survey report by The Tokenist revealed that people worldwide are starting to see the value of a decentralized asset like Bitcoin. The survey indicated that out of 4,852 participants in 17 countries, 47% claimed to trust Bitcoin over big banks. This marks an increase of 29% in the past three years.

The results are striking since Bitcoin is only ten years old and a relatively small asset. Of all survey respondents who fall into the millennial age category, 45% said that they prefer investing in Bitcoin over real estate, stocks and even gold.

According to the researchers who conducted the survey, the results reveal that BTC is well-positioned to gain widespread adoption as an “alternative, long-term store of value.”