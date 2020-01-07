2.4 million of ETH is locked up in the DAI stablecoin.

Compound, Instadap and Uniswap have at least 100,000 ETH locked up.

About 3% of the overall Ethereum supply is currently locked in decentralized financial applications (DeFi). Maker’s DAI, the crypto-collateralized stablecoin, itself has eaten up 2.4 million of these ether tokens. For those doing the maths, that’s worth around $330 million with a $110 million for the multi-collateral DAI and the single-collateral sai.

The rest of the DeFi apps with at least 100,000 ETH locked up are - lending dApps Compound and Instadapp and Uniswap, a decentralized exchange. Compound has 360,000 ETH locked up, which is currently worth $50 million. Instadapp has around 310,000 ETH while Uniswap is a distant fourth with ~105,000 ETH.



