- The compromised data included email addresses, cell phone numbers, encrypted passwords and IP addresses.
- Apparently, a few days back, the hackers had published dataset with close to 120,000 user passwords.
As per an Izvestia report, the Malta-based Trident Crypto Fund has suffered a significant data leak. During this leak, over 266,000 users got their personal data stolen online. The technical director of cybersecurity firm DeviceLock, Ashot Oganesyan, told the Russian news outlet that the stolen data had been uploaded to various file-sharing websites. This data includes email addresses, cell phone numbers, encrypted passwords and IP addresses.
Just a few days back, the hackers decrypted and published close to 120,000 of the passwords, potentially enabling them to log into affected users’ accounts and access their funds. Oganesyan said that though attacks on crypto exchanges and funds are frequent, this hack was particularly noteworthy for having a massive impact on Russians. He noted that the database contained the data of about 10,000 Russians.
Apparently, Russian citizens might already have got their data leaked before. However, no one has taken them into account before, and personal data leakage of 10,000 Trident Crypto Fund users can be considered the first major personal data leak of Russian crypto investors.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD soared past $9,000, why everything points back to $8,800?
Bitcoin price is trading between the moving averages’ support and resistance. The 100 SMA limits movement above $9,200 while the 50 SMA is positioned to offer support at $8,776 in the event a devastating breakdown occurs.
BCH/USD closes in on $350 amid bulls slumber land exodus
Bitcoin Cash bulls are coming back from the sidelines and making a grand entrance into the stage. This follows a sharp spike from the opening value at $337 to $351.97 (intraday high).
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD retreats below $63.00 as bullish momentum fades away
XRP/USD settles above $0.2400, still vulnerable to losses - Bitcoin confluence
Ripple (XRP) moved outside the recent range and settled above the critical resistance level. Despite the recovery of the cryptocurrency markets, the third-largest digital asset has failed to gain the upside momentum.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls wrestled out control over the market and hit the pause button
The first digital coin bottomed at $8,400 on Monday and resumed the recovery in the middle of the week.