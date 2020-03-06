The compromised data included email addresses, cell phone numbers, encrypted passwords and IP addresses.

As per an Izvestia report, the Malta-based Trident Crypto Fund has suffered a significant data leak. During this leak, over 266,000 users got their personal data stolen online. The technical director of cybersecurity firm DeviceLock, Ashot Oganesyan, told the Russian news outlet that the stolen data had been uploaded to various file-sharing websites. This data includes email addresses, cell phone numbers, encrypted passwords and IP addresses.

Just a few days back, the hackers decrypted and published close to 120,000 of the passwords, potentially enabling them to log into affected users’ accounts and access their funds. Oganesyan said that though attacks on crypto exchanges and funds are frequent, this hack was particularly noteworthy for having a massive impact on Russians. He noted that the database contained the data of about 10,000 Russians.

Apparently, Russian citizens might already have got their data leaked before. However, no one has taken them into account before, and personal data leakage of 10,000 Trident Crypto Fund users can be considered the first major personal data leak of Russian crypto investors.



