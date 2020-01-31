The remaining 80% of the mining rewards will go to the miners.

To support the development of the privacy-oriented crypto, the Zcash community has collectively voted on a new methodology for distributing network mining rewards. According to the final voting decision, 80% of the mining rewards will go to the miners and 20% to a development fund as of block 1,046,400.

The development fund will be split among several parties. 7% of the mining rewards will go to Electric Coin Company, 5% to the Zcash Foundation and the remaining 8% will be used as grants for third-party developers. This latest methodology will get implemented in November 2020 if the Zcash Foundation and Electric Coin Company approve it.



