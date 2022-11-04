"All GALA tokens on Ethereum as well as the underlying bridge collateral are SAFE," an affiliated firm tweeted.
GALA price crashes after exploit speculation. (TradingView)
Chaos ensnared Gala Games late Thursday, as fears of a potentially billion-dollar hack – or maybe a rug pull – drove its native GALA token down 20%, while a firm apparently related to the crypto play-to-earn platform said that they had actually effectively attacked themselves to prevent bad actors from absconding with users' money.
Concerns developed after a single blockchain address appeared to mint over $1 billion worth of GALA token out of thin air. When crypto watchdogs PeckShield flagged that, pNetwork – which provides routing infrastructure for decentralized finance (DeFi) and gaming tokens, including apparently GALA – seemed to imply that it was behind the mint.
“We noticed pGALA wasn’t to be considered safe anymore and coordinated the white hat attack to prevent pGALA from being maliciously exploited,” they said, suggesting that the new tokens were printed as a way to help pNetwork drain a faulty PancakeSwap pool.
"All GALA tokens on Ethereum as well as the underlying bridge collateral are SAFE," pNetwork tweeted, explaining the trouble was due to some kind of "misconfiguration of the p.Network bridge."
Decentralized exchange platforms like PancakeSwap use pools to let users swap between currencies without the use of a middleman. The newly printed pGALA tokens were used to drain pGALA pools of other currencies, pNetwork said.
In the world of crypto, though, where rug pulls – or project founders stealing everything – that didn't totally settle down fears. Though pNetwork encouraged users to "not initiate swaps to and from this pool," many confused (or skeptical) users bought and sold the soon-to-be-deprecated tokens anyway as its price dropped.
"For the time being, please consider the existing pancakeswap.finance pool to be invalid," pNetwork tweeted. According to pNetwork, a new, properly configured pool will be launched, containing the same balance as the old one. "A new pGALA token will be created to replace the old compromised one and airdropped in the coming days to those who had pGALA before the pool was drained," pNetwork said.
In the world of crypto, though, where rug pulls – or project founders stealing everything – that didn't totally settle down fears. Though pNetwork encouraged users to "not initiate swaps to and from this pool," many confused (or skeptical) users bought and sold the soon-to-be-deprecated tokens anyway as its price dropped.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Canada launches crypto and CBDC consultation following increased use cases in the country
India leads crypto adoption on a global scale, but countries like Canada are also joining the race. Although the latter is still far behind in the race, it may pick up pace given it is receiving support from the government to do the same.
Luna Classic Price Prediction: Market makers might call an audible and pump LUNC
Terra's Luna Classic price (LUNC) could witness a pump in the coming weeks. Following this week's successful bearish trade idea, market makers may have collected enough liquidity to reverse the trend. Key levels have been defined to gauge a potential move.
MATIC price surges by 8% following the launch of NFTs on Meta
MATIC price reacted to the ongoing developments on Polygon, reigniting bullish sentiment among its investors. The indicators also highlight chances of an extended rally, which would place the cryptocurrency in the profitable zone.
Fidelity launches commission-free crypto trading product for Bitcoin and Ethereum
Fidelity Investment is one of the largest financial services companies in the world, with over $9.9 trillion worth of assets under its management. The firm also has a footing in the crypto space through its Digital Assets arm and is now expanding on the same.
Bitcoin: Why a $28,000 BTC makes more sense now?
Bitcoin price is reacting well to the bullish developments that have been taking place over the last month or so. A recent breakout could be the start of a prolonged move up when looked at via the lens of Bitcoin’s historical performance in Q4s stretching over the last decade.