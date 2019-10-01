The Bitcoin (BTC) network experienced fresh turbulence on Sept. 30 while evidence emerged of a fire destroying $10 million worth of mining rigs.
A video of alleged Bitcoin miner fire emerges
According to Marshall Long, one of the first active Bitcoin miners, mining company Innosilicon’s giant data center began burning on Monday. Details remain sparse, but a video appeared showing the machines reportedly continuing to run despite being on fire.
Dovey Wan, a founding partner at crypto asset holding company Primitive Ventures, added that the total worth of equipment involved circled around $10 million.
At press time, Innosilicon had not made any public comments, either officially or on social media.
Hash rate struggles after highs
Commentators on social media were swift to air concerns that the blaze was to blame for a reported drop in Bitcoin’s hash rate.
On the day it occurred, estimates of network computing power involved in processing transactions dropped from 86 quintillion hashes per second (h/s) to 82 quintillion h/s.
As noted previously, however, hash rate estimates provide only a limited view of Bitcoin’s overall health. Last week, what appeared to be a 40% hash rate plunge, later was widely ignored by technical graphs.
As Cointelegraph reported previously, the rainy season in China’s northwestern Sichuan province has spelled disaster for at least one more Bitcoin mining farm on Aug. 20.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: Bakkt launch triggered September’s plunge
Bitcoin bulls push for recovery from September’s dive but the upside is still limited. Two of the most notable events in September were the launch of Bakkt physically settled Bitcoin futures ...
IOTA price analysis: IOT/USD breaks out leading crypto recovery with a 4% gain
The cryptocurrency market is mostly in the green on the second day of this week’s trading. Spotting a 4% gain in value on the day, IOT/USD has hit an intraday high of $0.27935. other cryptos with relatively impressive gains are EOS, Bitcoin Gold and NEO.
NEO price analysis: NEO/USD bulls claw back ground, fight for $8.00
Strong bullish momentum helped NEO climb to the 20th place in the global cryptocurrency rating. At the time of writing, NEO/USD is changing hands at at $7.8 with over 10% gains on a day-on-day basis. The coin touched $8.15 during early Asian hours but failed to hold the ground above critical resistance.
Tether surpassed Bitcoin as the most used cryptocurrency
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency with the total market value $151 billion. BTC has the biggest market share, close to 70%; and probably the biggest army of supporters. However, when it comes to usage, Bitcoin takes a back seat to another coin.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.