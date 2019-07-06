100,000 NEO tokens are unclaimed by owners

NEO/USD is sitting in a tight range during Saturday trading.

NEO Foundation published the financial report that revealed 100k unclaimed tokens.

NEO, now the 18th largest cryptocurrency with the market value of $863 million, is changing hands at #12.24, unchanged both since the beginning of Saturday and on a day-on-day basis.

Looking technically, NEO/IUSD is locked in a range limited by $12.60 (SMA200, Simple Moving Average) on the upside and $12.00 (the lower boundary of 1-hour Bollinger Band) on the upside

NEO Foundation published a financial report and shared the investment plans for the nearest future. Thus, according to the revealed data, the startup raised $97,517 and 8169 BTC during the ICO (Initial COin Offering) in 2016. The funds were partially used to finance separate structures within the Foundation; also the company invested in such projects as Ontology, Oasis Labs and Chromaway.

Half of the total NEO issuance was sold during ICO and used to support the operational activity of the project, including paychecks to 50 employees. 30% of the issuance was distributed among non-profit investment divisions and 20% of coins was left for motivational programs.

However, now about 100k tokens remain unclaimed after ICO. It the owners don't who up before October 2019, the tokens will be used for the needs of the project.

