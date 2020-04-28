All major central banks are at the zero bound.

Japan has had near zero rates for a quarter century.

Low rates for a prolonged period stifle economic growth.

The La Brea Tar Pits in Los Angeles are famous for interring thousands of ice age animals from huge mammoths, dire wolves and saber toothed tigers to tiny shrews and ancient insects. A peculiarity of the asphalt and sandy clay that trapped prey and predators alike was that many of the creatures were frozen intact, their skeletons perfectly preserved in the pose in which they died.

Central bankers are hardly an impartial natural phenomena but the image of the stolidly upright megafauna of the Pleistocene sinking to their doom, is an apt one for the zero interest rate policies that are threatening to inflict the same taxidermy on developed industrial economies, petrifying their life while leaving the structure seemingly intact.

None of the three major central banks, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve, that have used very low or negative rates to promote economic growth has had appreciable success with their monetary policy innovations yet they continue to turn to the rate tool in every threatening situation.

Japanese interest rate policy

Japan is the first place for an interested central banker to look for the economic efficiency of very low interest rates. The Bank of Japan has been following what has been effectively a zero rate policy for more than two decades. In September 1995 the BOJ reduced the overnight call rate to 0.5%. It has not been above that level in the following 25 years.

Reuters

Japan has had an outright negative interest rate for four years. The overnight call rate was reduced from 0.1% to -0.1% in February 2016. It has not moved since.

But Japan is rarely mentioned in the west or by central bankers as an example for the simple reason that negative rates have been resounding failure for the world’s third largest economy in the years when it gave up second place to China.

Japan’s growth rate over the last twenty years has varied substantially. Her four quarter average went from 3.2% in 2000 and 2004 to -8.4% in the financial crash.

Since the BOJ overnight call rate has been at 0.1% (December 2008-February 2016) and -0.1% (February 2016-present) the four quarter GDP average for Japan has moved from 5.5% in the third quarter of 2010 to -1% nine months later, then 3% and -0.25% in 2012, 3.15% a year later, followed by -0.775% in 2014, then 2.125% in 2015, 0.2% in 2016, 2.575% in 2017, -0.35% in 2018, and 1.75% and -0.625% last year.

Since 2000 there have been four recessions. Three quarters in 2001, four in 2008-2009, three in 2010-2011 and two in 2015.

What there has not been is any prolonged period of rising GDP or any discernable correlation between growth and interest rates. The economy expands and contracts, slips in and out of recession and behaves as if interest rates and the cost of money have been removed from economic consideration.

ECB rate policy

The experience of the eurozone and the ECB is similar though the timeframe is much shorter.

Reuters

The ECB’s main refinancing rate has been at zero for three–and-a-half years and at 0.5% or for seven years. In the zero rate period from February 2016 quarterly GDP moved from 0.5% up to 0.7% and then down to 0.1 in the final three months of last year. There is no trend or rather there are two, rising GDP from the middle of 2016 to then end of 2017 and then falling to the end of 2019.

Federal Reserve rate policy

For seven years from December 2008 until December 2015 the Federal Reserve kept the Fed Funds rate at 0.25%. Quarterly annualized GDP varied from 5.6% in the final three months of 2009 to -2.9% in January, February and March of 2014 with no identifiable trend after the sharp recession recovery in 2009 and 2010.

The US economy did begin to accelerate late in the third quarter of 2016 nine months after the Fed initiated it first rate hike since 2007 in December 2015 from 0.25% to 0.5%. For 2017 and 2018 rising GDP kept company with the Fed’s steady increases in the base rate until 2.5% in December 2018 where it plateaued until July 2019 and the Fed’s summer concerns over the US-China trade war and Brexit.

The Fed and ECB argument that the extraordinary circumstances during and after the financial crisis warranted these extreme measures is a justification of necessity, as their neither GDP nor inflation responded to the extended low rate regime as anticipated. Economic growth remained erratic and inflation, though it became a policy afterthought, stayed quiescent. The argument is unassailable, there is no comparable economic event with a different policy.

Interest rates are a central bank’s main economic lever. There is nothing inherently wrong with dropping rate to zero in a crisis, though the closer they get to naught the less impact they have on the economy. It is not the rate that is damaging but the time.

In Japan extremely low rates have been part of the economic and financial structure for nearly a generation. We can examine their impact and curiously there appears to be very little. To put it another way the main effect of very low unchanging interest rates is to remove interest rates from the economic equation.

Business impact of zero rates

Prolonged periods of very low rates send the wrong signal to managers who are gauging future business and investment. They are an excuse to sit tight, to defer risk since the monetary authorities think the economy is in such parlous state to need the extraordinary support of zero or negative rates. The also make cost analysis for prospective business difficult. How much interest cost on borrowed capital should be included at the far end of a five or ten year project when year one is 0.25%?

Over time very low rates become the standard economic environment. Financial and business activity become accustomed to the negligible cost of funds. As the economy and its decision makers become habituated to low rates, central banks become ever more afraid of removing them for fear of damaging the economy.

Once zero rates have infiltrated the economic processes they become almost impossible to eliminate without an extraordinary effort, as the BOJ discovered more than a decade ago and which the ECB is about to find out in the eventual aftermath of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Conclusion: Zero rates ended the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy two decades ago

The Bank of Japan and the nation’s leadership were never able to muster the political will to remove the Japanese from the zero rate trap. Japan has an interest rate policy which does not stimulate its slow growing economy, which will not be changed to eliminate the accreting business deadwood and which cannot provide a cushion for turmoil and recessions.

Good monetary policy, like good business decisions, requires discipline not just good intentions. Japan is an example Jerome Powell and Christine Lagarde should keep in mind when they plan their own exits from the zero rate trap.