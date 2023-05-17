Share:

Fed official remarks over the last few days have highlighted the ongoing debate between committee members on how much more the Fed may need to do. Despite differing views between the pause and the need to do more camps, the overarching theme across the speakers was that data dependence and the need for optionality remain paramount. This means the upcoming data will be a key driver of FX and broader risk markets, as we saw yesterday with a stronger-than-expected retail sales print that forced the market to raise its forward US rate expectations, strengthen the dollar and weighed on equities today.

But clearly, Yuan's weakness is in the driver's seat, and the break of 7 today has likely spooked many local investors given its keen bellwether for regional risk and FX markets.

In addition, broader sentiment remains throttled by the ongoing debt limit stalemate. But with the lack of volatility and with most investors expecting a deal to happen at some point, Im surprised folks have not thrown caution to the wind on the back of the solid US data overnight. But it might indicate that the 'good news on the economy might already be in the price given the elevated valuations at the index level, and we might continue trade within current ranges as characterized by equity performance in recent months.

Chinese equities continue to trade disappointingly, which is true of many cyclical assets, notably oil. Structural allocators of long-only capital are reticent to commit to this market -- that lack of sponsorship is partly what ails the tape.

Not surprising to see oil catching a bid amid SPR repurchase chatter and a bullish IEA report. But we suspect the service sectors, in the absence of a rebound in manufacturing, will need to continue to do the oil market heavy lifting.