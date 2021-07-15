Forecast from the 7/8 Raj T&C Daily Email & Updates: "The dominant NDX Master cycle was looking for a 7/1H, 7/6L, 7/9 major swing High+3, which was to double top with a 7/13H, 7/14L and another ideally lower NDX 7/15H".

Actual: We made a 7/8L, + 2 days later than the projected 7/6L, we then rallied into 7/13 NDX High, +2 days later than the projected 7/9H, which merged with the 7/13 double Top High.

Conclusion We are in a topping zone this week and should see a multi month major High and start a relative sharp decline in the next few weeks and months.