Forecast from the 7/8 Raj T&C Daily Email & Updates: "The dominant NDX Master cycle was looking for a 7/1H, 7/6L, 7/9 major swing High+3, which was to double top with a 7/13H, 7/14L and another ideally lower NDX 7/15H".
Actual: We made a 7/8L, + 2 days later than the projected 7/6L, we then rallied into 7/13 NDX High, +2 days later than the projected 7/9H, which merged with the 7/13 double Top High.
Conclusion We are in a topping zone this week and should see a multi month major High and start a relative sharp decline in the next few weeks and months.
Trading in Stocks, ETF, Options and Futures involve risks. Trade at your own Risk. Do your own homework. The contents of this blog are for general information and educational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice strategy. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
