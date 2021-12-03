Yo-Yo markets often end on a low.
Down again, up again, the daily ranges of the US stock market are a thing to behold. Yet, we remain in big decline territory.
The question on everyone's lips; is this a buying opportunity? As you know, I believe caution and respect of the downside potential is more appropriate for the time being. Running the risk of 'missing out' is not all that fashionable an exercise these days. Though it may prove the more profitable course.
US New Jobless Claims have normalised.
This is the kind of territory we were accustomed to pre-Covid.
Australian Construction PMI pipeline.
Continuing flow-through impact from stimulus measures, infrastructure and resumption of more normal activity on worksites is likely to keep construction data elevated. It is what comes next, after this stage, that really needs our attention. There are a lot of buildings going up all around the nation, and whether these will be easily tenanted remains to be seen.
Eurozone Producer Inflation diabolical.
While the Federal Reserve debates the meaning of a word, transitory, it has been clear for at least six months that all around the world inflation was going higher. This is a sea change that has legs. It is a global phenomenon of 'freedom of pricing'. Viewing the world in this way, it all becomes somewhat clearer than Powell's Senate delivery.
AUDUSD Weekly.
The Aussie dollar is currently contemplating its latest major break lower. After five weeks of sharp decline, as we expected, it is most certainly due a reasonable upward correction. Nevertheless, with the fundamental backdrop being what it is, and a rather significant air pocket and void just below, one should be mindful that the dominant risk remains lower at all times.
May the markets be fair, even kind to you,
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.1300 area as NFP-inspired dollar weakness fades
EUR/USD jumped to a daily high of 1.1333 with the initial market reaction to the disappointing November Nonfarm Payrolls data but quickly returned below 1.1300. Rising US Treasury bond yields seem to be helping the dollar stay resilient against its major rivals.
GBP/USDdrops to 1.3250 area as dollar regains strength
GBP/USD spiked above 1.3300 in the early American session with the initial market reaction to the gloomy US November jobs report. However, the greenback regathered strength on hawkish Fed commentary and forced the pair to turn south.
Gold struggles to capitalize on weak NFP data, holds near $1,770
Gold spiked to a daily high near $1,780 with the initial market reaction to the disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls data from the US but seems to be having a difficult time preserving its bullish momentum with the 10-year US T-bond yield staying resilient.
The bull and the bear case for BTC
Bitcoin price saw a bullish impulse that faced massive headwinds before it tagged a crucial psychological barrier. Bitcoin is likely to experience massive volatility as the situation resolves over time.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?