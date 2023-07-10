Europe
Further weakness in yields has helped to procure a second successive day of gains for European markets, despite a slide in Asia markets after Chinese inflation slipped further towards deflation.
Even the FTSE100 is managing to eke out some gains today after losing further ground on Friday, rebounding from levels just above its March lows, despite seeing a drag from the basic resource sector.
UK gilt yields have fallen back for the second day in succession the first time in over a month we’ve seen 2 successive days of declines in a sign that perhaps we may have seen the highs in the short term.
With the topic of interest rates increasingly becoming a national obsession with speculation over how high they are likely to go, wouldn’t it be ironic if we’ve already seen a short-term peak, just as the topic goes mainstream.
Today’s notable performers have been the big caps of BP and Shell, despite lower oil and gas prices.
Water utilities are also seeing some modest gains after Thames Water announced it had managed to obtain additional funding of £750m until 2025, as it announced its latest full year numbers. This has helped to lift the likes of Severn Trent and United Utilities, which saw some significant declines last week over fears that the sector might find itself nationalised.
The main laggards have been in property and commercial real estate after HSBC warned that the property market is in a precarious state, downgrading British Land, Land Securities to “reduce” and Hammerson to “sell” Segro is also looking soft along with Rightmove.
US
US markets opened modestly higher today as they look to bounce back after last week’s losses. There’s been a slightly more measured start to trading this week after the volatility of the last few days settles down and yields slip back from their recent highs.
Meta Platforms shares have continued to look resilient as it emerged that its new platform Threads had attracted 100m users since its Wednesday launch. These are certainly impressive numbers but there is a sense that this may have been driven by curiosity alone as existing Instagram migrate over to have a peek. The key test is whether the new app is able to cannibalise the user base of Twitter. Early indications suggest it may be a struggle, given the lack of a desktop app, as well as the ability to curate lists.
Rivian shares look set to continue their recent winning streak, as it looks to close higher for the 9th day in a row.
US banks are also in focus this week as we get set for the latest Q2 numbers from the likes of JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo on Friday. Comments from Fed governor Michael Barr, who is chair for banking supervision, that the big banks may need higher capital requirements in the coming years doesn’t appear to impact on share prices now.
FX
It’s been a mixed day for the US dollar seeing a modest rebound against the likes of the Australian and New Zealand dollar after this morning’s weak China inflation numbers.
The pound is also slipping back after hitting one-month highs against the greenback at the end of last week, with some labour market data showing signs that wage growth is slowing and that the pace of hiring is slowing. If this is replicated in the labour market data due tomorrow morning, we could start to see some of the more extreme pricing for Bank of England rate rises get priced out.
The Japanese yen has undergone a later afternoon surge on what seems more of a technical move than anything else. Last week saw the USD/JPY post its biggest weekly decline since March, and having slipped below 142.50 we could well see further weakness towards 140.00 in the coming days.
Commodities
Crude oil prices have slipped back from one-month highs on the back of another set of weak Chinese inflation numbers. Having come off the back of two weeks of gains, the same old concerns over weaker demand are serving to help cap gains. Prices are also being pressured by reports of weaker demand from petrochemicals, because of a plastic glut. British oil giant Shell recently announced that its chemicals division would make a loss in Q2 in a trend that was replicated last week by losses for various European chemicals companies in last week’s stock market sell-off.
Despite the slide in yields being seen today gold prices are struggling to push higher, with the gains being seen in stock markets acting as a drag on the yellow metal. All eyes remain on this week's US inflation numbers, which if they continue to show signs of softening could help establish a floor for gold prices.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70.5% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.1000 as USD weakens
EUR/USD gained traction and climbed toward 1.1000 in the American session on Monday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the improving risk mood and some cautious comments from Fed officials weigh on the USD, fuelling the pair's rebound.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2800, erases daily losses
GBP/USD climbed toward 1.2850 in the second half of the day from the daily low it set near 1.2750 in the European session. The US Dollar is having a difficult time finding demand after NY Fed survey showed a decline in one-year inflation expectations. The UK's ONS will release labor market data on Tuesday.
Gold: XAU/USD depressed, holds up above the $1,900 threshold Premium
Gold prices edged lower early on Monday, with XAU/USD trading as low as $1,912.66 during London trading hours, although trimming most of its losses after Wall Street’s opening.
Altcoin season looks unlikely until 2024 despite mass accumulation, expert says
Altcoins are in an accumulation period that is likely to last through Bitcoin halving. Crypto analyst Zero Ika says Bitcoin is more likely to outperform altcoins in the ongoing market cycle.
S&P 500 Forecast: Bank earnings back in focus as index readies for CPI
The S&P 500 index will most likely remain subdued for several weeks as the market now largely expects the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 25 basis points at its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on July 26.