Bond yields have picked up significantly over the past month as inflation fears have increased and markets have priced early and big rate hikes into money market curves. 10Y EUR swap rates have risen almost 100bp.

EUR swap rates have increased significantly relative to US rates

Note: Past performance is not a reliable guide to future returns Source: Danske Bank, Macrobond Financial

Note also that the 10Y EUR-USD swap rate spread has narrowed by around 50bp over the past month due, not least, to the sharp rise in EUR swap rates.

In the previous issue of Yield Outlook, 11 May, we argued that 10Y US Treasury and German Bund yields could likely increase by around 50bp over the summer and into the autumn to 3.5% and 1.5%, respectively. Following yield movements over the past month, Bund yields, at 1.70%, are already trading above our target, while Treasury yields, at 3.25%, have continued to trade below the target set in May. As such, we have broadly reached our one-month old targets. As discussed in this issue, we continue to see upside risks to bond yields for the next three months. While our 3-month targets for 10Y Bund and Treasury yields are now 1.90% and 3.75%, respectively, we expect the current business cycle to see yields peak close to those targets. On 6M-12M horizons, we expect bonds yields to edge down slightly as markets focus increasingly on the risks of a recession and hence rate cuts. While we may once again underestimate inflation and see upside pressures to yields, we might also underestimate the expected yield fall in 2023 when a US recession likely materialises.

Yields still likely to increase

The rise in yields raises the question of whether yields have already reached the peak that we expected on a 6M horizon in the previous issue of Yield Outlook. Or whether the sharp yield increases could continue over summer and into autumn.

