Market movers today
Today is another quiet day in terms of data releases, in our view.
We will, however, keep an eye on Germany retail sales in November, preliminary French HICP inflation data for December and US ISM manufacturing (although we already received the equivalent US PMI manufacturing index).
Also look out for Danish FX reserves data, as EUR/DKK traded close to the 7.4360 FX intervention level from earlier last year through most of December.
The 60 second overview
Rising yields: The first trading day of the year started off slowly in the early European hours with UK still out for a bank holiday. However, upon US opening hours the risk positive market sentiment dominated, with a massive bond sell-off. US treasuries led the way with a 12bp sell-off in the 10y point, in a bear steepening move, for reasons including additional risk taking after year-end as well as omicron being milder leading to higher inflation speculation. The US sell-off drove European yields higher with Bunds touching -0.12% by rising 6bp. Intra-euro area spreads tightened. Today is rather light on data, but focus turns to euro area inflation prints and US labour market report.
Euro area PMIs: PMIs continued to suggest the pace of expansion is coming down across mainly services but also manufacturing. Although supply chain pressures remain widespread, euro area December PMIs also gave us some reasons to be a bit more optimistic towards the manufacturing sector outlook ahead: delivery times are coming down, production growth (notably in Germany) picked up, input and output cost pressures are easing and firms still remain optimistic with respect to the year-ahead outlook.
Equities: Equities made a flying start to 2022 as risk appetite soared on the first trading day of the year. Although equities were higher on both side of the Atlantic, the drivers were very different with much more defensive led gains in Europe while US was very cyclical-driven. Growth managed to outperform value despite the heavy lift to the long end of the US yield curve, partly driven by single stock news from Tesla and partly reflecting the still abundant level of liquidity.
In the US, Dow +0.7%, S&P 500 +0.6%, Nasdaq +1.2% and Russell 2000 +1.2%. Asian stocks mostly higher led by Japan (closed yesterday). China (Hang Seng) lagging as the bad news surrounding property developers are continuing this morning. Both European and US futures higher again this morning.
FI: The first trading day of the year started off slowly in the early European hours with UK still out for a bank holiday. However, upon US opening hours the risk positive market sentiment dominated, with a massive bond sell-off.
FX: EUR/USD dropped nearly a figure yesterday, trading below 1.13 at the time of writing. EUR/GBP also moved back below 0.84 in late trading yesterday. EUR/DKK bounced as high as 7.4383 yesterday, as carry on short EUR/DKK positions returned to negative carry after year-end.
Credit: With UK markets closed, activity in credit was limited yesterday and there was no trading in iTraxx indices. HY bonds tightened 3bp while IG widened 1bp.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from daily highs post-FOMC Minutes
The EUR/USD pair retreat from 1.1346 following the release of FOMC Meeting Minutes and an upbeat US ADP survey. Most US policymakers judged conditions for a rate hike could be met soon, yields on the run.
GBP/USD hit a two-month high just ahead of 1.3600
The British Pound is among the best performers vs the dollar, with the pair reaching 1.3598 ahead of the US Federal Reserve announcement. Now retreating, the pair retains most of its intraday gains.
Gold bulls hold the grip ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold prices surged for a second consecutive day, with the bright metal topping at $1,829.59 a troy ounce as a better market’s mood played against the greenback. The American currency is down against most major rivals, as investors await the latest FOMC Meeting Minutes.
Dogecoin downside risk could be significant, if support fails DOGE could hit $0.08
Dogecoin price action has been at a make-or-break trading range for over a month. However, flash-crash south is up ahead if bulls cannot support Dogecoin over the next two weeks.
Explainer: Why EUR/USD could tumble before rebounding, the technical and fundamental angles Premium
Where next for the world's most popular currency pair? Down and then up, and for both technical and fundamental reasons detailed here.