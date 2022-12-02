Notes/Observations

- Russian oil price cap talks still in dispute as Poland, Estonia and Lithuania remain on the fence over proposed €60/bbl.

- Euro Zone PPI continued to ease from recent cycle highs.

- Upcoming US nonfarm payrolls in focus after Fed Chair Powells comments on Wednesday heavily weighed on state of domestic job market.

- Oil holds on track to gain for the week ahead of OPEC+ meeting on Sunday. Expectations to leave policy unchanged with a focus on Russian oil price cap discussions.

- Asia closed lower with KOSPI underperforming -1.8%. EU indices are -0.3% to +0.3%. US futures are flat. Gold -0.1%, DXY -0.2%; Commodity: Brent +0.1%, WTI -0.1%, UK Nat Gas -5.0%; Crypto: BTC -0.9%, ETH -0.4%.

Asia

- South Korea Nov CPI registered its slowest annual rise in 7 months (M/M: -0.1% v +0.1%E; Y/Y: 5.0% v 5.2%e).

- RBA Gov Lowe reiterate Australia inflation expectations are well anchored.

- BOJ Gov Kuroda noted that global economic slowdown had been observed. Inflation rates around the world were expected to slow gradually.

- BOJ Amamiya noted that realizing paper losses would not hurt monetary policy. Reiterated stance that inflation would likely to slow back below 2% next year.

- BOJ's Naoki stated that should conduct a review of its monetary policy framework.

- China PBOC Gov Yi Gang stated that current focus was on growth; monetary policy had been pretty accommodative. Forecast for China's inflation in 2023 was moderate range.

- China Fin Min Liu Kun reiterated stance to keep economy within reasonable range, would strive to realize better results.

Europe

- ECB chief Lagarde noted that monetary policy was complicated by 3 uncertainties, including global economy and CPI outlook.

- ECB's Lane (Ireland, chief economist) noted that real rates had moved quite a bit. Also noted that part of the ECB’s inflation-fighting efforts had been completed.

Americas

- Fed’s Williams (voter) stated that inflation was still far too high; Still had a way to go beyond whatever what was done at next meeting.

- Chicago Fed announces Austan Goolsbee to become new President after Evans steps down, effective Jan 9th.

- US Senator passed a bill that would force unions to adopt an earlier labor agreement (bill had already passed in the House) Bill now goes to President Biden to sign.

Energy

- G7 official stated that was very, very close on deal for $60/bbl price cap on Russia oil exports.

- EU diplomat noted that cap had a provision to keep it 5% below market price for Russian crude, based on IEA figures.

Speakers/fixed income/fx/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.14% at 443.32, FTSE -0.27% at 7,538.15, DAX +0.22% at 14,521.75, CAC-40 -0.21% at 6,740.10, IBEX-35 -0.22% at 8,389.29, FTSE MIB -0.19% at 24,641.00, SMI -0.19% at 11,217.30, S&P 500 Futures +0.01%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open lower across the board and remained under pressure through the early part of the session; better performing sectors include technology and industrials; sectors trending lower include energy and materials; Amgen discloses is in preliminary discussions regarding takeover of Horizon Therapeutics; Assa Abloy sells its Emtek unit to Fortune Brands; focus on upcoming NFP data later in the day; earnings expected during the upcoming US session include Cracker Barrel.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Cineworld [CINE.UK] +17% (rival interview), Asos [ASC.UK] +1% (interim CFO to step down), Ryanair [RYA.IE] -1% (traffic).

- Consumer staples: Associated British Foods [ABF.UK] +3.5% (analyst actions).

- Financials: Premier Miton [MGR.UK] +14% (earnings).

- Healthcare: ReNeuron [RENE.UK] -18% (earnings).

- Industrials: Assa Abloy [ASSAB.SE] -1% (acquisition). Energean [ENOG.UK] -7% (offering).

Speakers

- Italy Econ Min Giorgetti stated that Govt was focused on meeting all targets planned by end-2022 for EU post-COVID NGEU recovery fund.

- Ireland Foreign Min Coveney stated that a landing zone on Northern Ireland Protocol possible in coming weeks.

- Italy Foreign Min Tajani stated that need a price cap to stop speculation on gas.

- South Africa ANC ruling party Chairman believed panel report on Ramaphosa had lots of loops holes to challeng.

- Russian govt spokesperson Peskov stated that President Putin would not leave Ukraine but was ready for talks with US. He added that the US still did not recognize Russia's new territories, and this complicated search for mutual basis for talks.

- China State Planner (NDRC) saw need to coordinate covid control and economy.

- China PBOC to facilitate overseas institutions’ bond sale in China; Will facilitate foreign institutions' financing in domestic bond market.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD was on softer footing ahead of a key jobs report on Friday. DXY Dollar Index hit a 5-1/2 month low to test below 104.50 level. US 10-year yields continued to fall in the aftermath of Fed chair Powell speech earlier in the week that it was time to slow the pace of rate hikes. Recent data reinforcing view that the FOMC was edging closer to the end of its monetary tightening cycle.

- EUR/USD holding above the 1.05 level for multi-month highs.

- USD/JPY at lowest level since Aug with the pair testing below 134 at one point in the session on technical weakness after breeching its 200-day moving average.

Economic data

- (DE) Germany Oct Trade Balance: €6.9B v €5.2Be; Exports M/M: -0.6% v -0.2%e; Imports M/M: -3.7% v -0.5%e.

- (DE) Germany Oct Import Price Index M/M: -1.2% v -1.8%e; Y/Y: 23.5% v 22.8%e.

- (TH) Thailand Foreign Reserves end-Nov: $209.8B v $202.9B prior.

- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 65.2K v 70.2K tons prior.

- (FR) France Oct Industrial Production M/M: -2.6% v -0.9% prior; Y/Y: -2.7% v +1.6% prior.

- (FR) France Oct Manufacturing Production M/M: -2.0% v -0.5% prior; Y/Y: 0.0% v 4.1% prior.

- (FR) France Oct YTD Budget Balance: -€143.2B v -€146.6B prior.

- (ES) Spain Nov Net Unemployment Change: -33.5K v -27.0K prior.

- (CZ) Czech Q3 Preliminary GDP (2nd of 3 readings) Q/Q: -0.2% v -0.4% advance; Y/Y: 1.7% v 1.6% advance.

- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e Nov 25th (RUB): 15.73T v 15.83T prior.

- (BR) Brazil Nov FIPE CPI (Sao Paulo) M/M: 0.5% v 0.6%e.

- (NO) Norway Nov Unemployment Rate: 1.6% v 1.7%e.

- (EU) Euro Zone Oct PPI M/M: -2.9% v -2.0%e; Y/Y: 30.8% v 31.8%e.

- (CY) Cyprus Nov CPI M/M: 0.5% v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: 8.7% v 8.8% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR300B vs. INR300B indicated in 2024, 2029, 2036 and 2062 bonds.

- (ZA) South Africa sold total ZAR465M vs. ZAR1.2B indicated in I/L 2033, 2038 and 2050 Bonds.

- (TR) Turkey sold $2.0B in 9.875% Jan 2028 eurobonds; bid-to-cover over 2.5x.

Looking ahead

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Q3 GDP Q/Q: No est v 1.8% prior; Y/Y: No est v 11.1% prior.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Q3 Current Account: No est v €15.8B prior.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Nov Live Register Monthly Change: No est v -0.8K prior; Live Register Level: No est v 182.6K prior.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Oct Industrial Production M/M: No est v -2.5% prior; Y/Y: No est v 0.9% prior.

- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £3.5B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£0.5B, £1.0B and £2.0B respectively).

- 06:00 (IS) Iceland switch auction.

- 06:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e Nov 25th: No est v $547.3B prior.

- 06:30(IN) India announces upcoming bill issuance (held on Wed).

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Oct Industrial Production M/M: +0.4%e v -0.7% prior; Y/Y: 1.7%e v 0.4% prior.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Oct Leading Indicators M/M: No est v -0.27 prior.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Nov Vehicle Domestic Sales: No est v 91.1K prior.

- 07:00 (ES) ECB’s de Guindos (Spain).

- 08:00 (SG) Singapore Nov Purchasing Managers Index (PMI): 49.5e v 49.7 prior; Electronics Sector Index: No est v 49.1 prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Nov Change in Nonfarm Payrolls: +200Ke v +261K prior; Change in Private Payrolls: +185Ke v +233K prior; Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: +18Ke v +32K prior.

- 08:30 (US) Nov Unemployment Rate: 3.7%e v 3.7% prior; Underemployment Rate: No est v 6.8% prior; Labor Force Participation Rate: 62.3%e v 62.2% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Nov Average Hourly Earnings M/M: 0.3%e v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: 4.6%e v 4.7% prior; Average Weekly Hours: 34.5e v 34.5 prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Nov Net Change in Employment: +10Ke v +108.3K prior; Unemployment Rate: 5.3%e v 5.2% prior; Full Time Employment Change: No est v +119.3K prior; Part Time Employment Change: No est v -11.0K prior; Participation Rate: 64.9%e v 64.9% prior; Hourly Wage Rate Y/Y: 5.4%e v 5.5% prior.

- 10:15 (US) Fed’s Evans.

- 11:00 (EU) Potential sovereign ratings after European close.

- 11:00 (DK) Denmark Nov Foreign Reserves (DKK): No est v 563.6B prior.

- 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count.