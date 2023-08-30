US stocks are trading markedly higher after weak US labour market data could ease pressure on the Fed to hike again.
A much softer-than-expected JOLTS job openings report drove 10-year US Treasury yields lower as investors view the softer jobs data as a positive sign of progress towards a more normal labour market. Since softer employment metrics are one of the most critical inputs for inflation normalization, it has led to a significant shift in the near-term outlook for U.S. interest rates. This U-turn has ignited a rally in stocks and other high-risk assets, setting the stage for a robust beginning to Wednesday's Asian trading session.
Unsurprisingly, lower yields are having a predictable effect on the “ Magnificant 7” market dynamics. This resurgence of the 'top-heavy' dynamic is playing out again, with the dominance of mega-cap Tech companies.
However, it's noteworthy that beyond these major Tech players, there's limited divergence within the S&P 500 index, as most stocks are trading within a narrow range of approximately +/-5%, suggesting that some recession worries are starting to creep back onto the playing field.
In addition to the typical late-August lull, stocks also find themselves between key past catalysts (think Jackson Hole) and important beginning-of-the-month macro data due later in the week.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls cheer softer US data to approach 0.6500, Australia inflation eyed
AUD/USD seesaws at the weekly high around 0.6480 after posting the stellar run-up on downbeat US data. The hawkish comments from Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor-Designate Michelle Bullock also favor the Aussie pair buyers as markets brace for the key Australia inflation data on early Wednesday.
EUR/USD surges above the 1.0880 mark, eyes on German CPI, US key data
The EUR/USD pair surges above the 1.0880 mark during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The weaker US dollar and a sharp drop in US Treasury yields drags the Greenback lower across the board. The major trades around 1.0880, gaining 0.01% on the day.
Gold marches towards $1,945 key resistance as United States data loom
Gold price stays firmer at the highest level in three weeks despite making rounds to $1,937-38 amid the early hours of Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the precious metal cheers the broad US Dollar weakness ahead of the key United States (US) data.
BTC hard fork tokens bank on Bitcoin price breaching $27,500, rallying nearly 20%
Bitcoin price made a splash over the past 24 hours and inflicted a bullish impact on the rest of the market as well. While altcoins were expected to follow BTC’s lead, some particular tokens managed to sneak in significant rallies with just one common factor - having Bitcoin in their name.
Australian Inflation Preview: Surprises in Monthly Consumer Price Index to rock the Aussie Premium
The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) will release the Monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) Indicator on Wednesday, August 30, which measures the inflationary pressures of the previous 12 months. In July, the CPI is expected to have eased to 5.2% YoY from the 5.4% posted in June.