US stocks are trading markedly higher after weak US labour market data could ease pressure on the Fed to hike again.

A much softer-than-expected JOLTS job openings report drove 10-year US Treasury yields lower as investors view the softer jobs data as a positive sign of progress towards a more normal labour market. Since softer employment metrics are one of the most critical inputs for inflation normalization, it has led to a significant shift in the near-term outlook for U.S. interest rates. This U-turn has ignited a rally in stocks and other high-risk assets, setting the stage for a robust beginning to Wednesday's Asian trading session.

Unsurprisingly, lower yields are having a predictable effect on the “ Magnificant 7” market dynamics. This resurgence of the 'top-heavy' dynamic is playing out again, with the dominance of mega-cap Tech companies.

However, it's noteworthy that beyond these major Tech players, there's limited divergence within the S&P 500 index, as most stocks are trading within a narrow range of approximately +/-5%, suggesting that some recession worries are starting to creep back onto the playing field.

In addition to the typical late-August lull, stocks also find themselves between key past catalysts (think Jackson Hole) and important beginning-of-the-month macro data due later in the week.