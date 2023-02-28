Mike is Short XOM. He pointed out negative actions in GS. The coach believes Yields could come in. Maybe risk off is the catalyst.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stretches higher toward 1.0650 after US data
EUR/USD has extended its rebound toward 1.0650 in the American session on Tuesday. The one-year inflation expectation component of the CB Consumer Confidence Survey declined to 6.3% in February from 6.7% in January, not allowing the US Dollar to gather strength.
GBP/USD clings to strong daily gains above 1.2100
Following a consolidation in the Asian session, GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced beyond 1.2100. The US Dollar struggles to find demand following the weaker-than-expected consumer confidence data from the US, allowing the pair to push higher.
Gold rises above $1,820 amid renewed USD weakness
Gold price gained traction and climbed above $1,820 after having spent the first half of the day in a tight range near $1,810. Although the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield stays in positive territory near $3.95%, the renewed US Dollar weakness fuels the pair's rebound on Tuesday.
Cardano price set to tank 10% as social media war between Reddit user, ADA founder develops
Cardano (ADA) price is tanking after a riot broke out online between an anonymous Reddit user known as Demesisx and the founder of Cardano, Charles Hoskinson.
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX clings to bottom trendline support
The S&P 500 (SPX) is at a make-or-break juncture this week. Monday saw the index end 0.3% higher at 3,982, but price action dropped throughout the session and left SPX once again stranded on its bottom trendline.