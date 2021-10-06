Yields and USD higher putting stocks back under pressure despite firmer close on Wall Street [Video]

- Overview of market sentiment at the EU open (00:00).
- Nikkei lower overnight as autos weigh and on further political uncertainty (1:25).
- German Factory Orders much worse than expected for August (2:13).
- USD continues to strengthen (3:35).
- SEC Gensler says the US will not ban cryptocurrencies (4:09).
- Fed's Powell has backing from the Senate Banking Committee (6:40).
- RBNZ hikes rates for the first time in 7 years (8:43).
- Review of WTI crude and API inventory data (10:40).
- Main calendar events to watch out for today, focus on US ADP (12:10).
