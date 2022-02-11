The ECB has clearly shifted its stance on inflation, and the discussion is no longer whether the ECB will raise interest rates to prevent the current high rate of inflation gaining traction, but rather how soon, far and fast the central bank will hike.

Our baseline case is that the ECB will wait to Q4 to hike, but there is nothing to bind the actions of central banks, as they can break 'promises' and 'guarantees' with impunity - apart from the dent to their reputation. Inflation and wage growth figures will therefore be important to monitor in the coming months. A rate hike in Q4 22 would likely be followed by a further hike in Q1 23, bringing the ECB policy rate back to zero.

We now expect that 10Y US Treasury yields will rise to 2.45% in the course of the next 12 months, whereas we previously expected an increase to 2.25%.

We have therefore raised our 12M target for 10Y German Bunds to 0.60%, which equates to a EUR swap rate of 1.1%.

