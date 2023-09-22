Share:

Fixed income markets have had plenty to mull over in recent weeks, including important monetary policy meetings at the ECB and the Federal Reserve. Long yields in Europe are largely unchanged over the past month, but day-to-day fluctuations have remained significant. Upside economic surprises in the US and higher oil prices have combined with monetary policy announcements to pull yields higher across the curve. This has played out in tandem with higher market-based inflation expectations in the US and to some extent Europe. In this Yield Outlook, we focus on recent yield movements in Europe and look ahead to the most likely risk scenarios in the coming year. Our take on the other currencies we cover (USD/GBP/NOK/SEK) can be seen in the overview on page 5.

ECB hikes but signals a pause

As expected, the ECB raised its key policy rates by 25bp in September, though this was no done deal prior to the meeting. Pre-meeting uncertainties had been fuelled by the recent weakening of activity data in Europe, which now paints a clearly more anaemic picture of growth. Conversely, underlying inflationary pressures are still too high, and ECB staff project inflation to remain above 2% through their 2025 forecast horizon. The inflation outlook was ultimately at the crux of the interest rate decision, though we should add that the ECB has now explicitly raised the bar for further rate hikes. Going forward, attention will likely focus much more be on how long current rates will have to be maintained for the ECB to meet its inflation target. In other words, focus has shifted from ‘level’ towards ‘horizon’. We see the horizon as being just short of a year and therefore expect rate cuts in the eurozone to materialise around next summer, when we expect quarterly cuts of 0.25 percentage points to start, providing for a relatively slow return to a more neutral deposit rate of around 2% (vs. 4% currently).

Could still go either way

However, the expected gradual normalisation of monetary policy over the coming years is not set in stone, and the likely ending of the hiking cycle has not cleared the fog when looking ahead. Inflation in Europe and to some extent in the US is still elevated, and considerable uncertainties remain on just how much policy tightening to date will affect these economies. When central banks might again dare move towards less restrictive monetary policies will be determined by developments in GDP growth and inflation data.

Looking at the US, which has the best historical database, we can see that since 1984 about 9 months passed from the final rate hike until the first rate cut. However, these historical instances unfolded very differently in terms of both timing and speed, as a recession (of varying severity) has often followed in the wake of a tightening cycle. Soft landings are clearly a rarer breed and, after a year of the most aggressive monetary policy tightening in decades, we cannot yet write off the risk of a deep recession this time around. Getting the dosage correct when tightening has always been notoriously difficult.

At the other end of the outcome range, the main risk is that interest rates remain at current levels for longer than markets are pricing. This would most likely go hand-in-hand with an economy that demonstrates greater resilience to the already delivered rate hikes.

In Europe, consumers are key to this scenario. So far, European households have remained remarkably buoyant despite high interest rates and inflation, as well as a significant decline in real wages over the winter. In fact, the savings-to-income ratio has been higher than normal in the past year, and this comes on top of substantial savings accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic that have not yet been eaten into. Rising real wage growth could potentially provide a foundation for considerably stronger GDP growth than expected, pushing rate cuts further into the future. Looking at the probabilities priced into the options market, we note that the higher-rates-for-longer scenario clearly appears to be the main concern for the coming year.

Long yields set to decline in coming year

In our baseline scenario, both the ECB and the Federal Reserve see inflation and GDP growth weaken sufficiently over the next year for them to start easing off the brakes. We therefore expect long yields to gradually decline across currencies as the impact of the rate hikes on the economy/inflation becomes more pronounced and central bank rhetoric less hawkish. Our view remains that market pricing of ‘stable’ policy rates in both the US and Europe is too high for the longer term, and we reckon market pricing will gradually converge towards our position over the next year.

In the shorter term, we expect the rate hikes in the US and Europe to dampen interest rate volatility a tad, which is fully in line with the historical picture after previous tightening cycles. That being said, the relatively significant rate cuts the market is pricing for next year (70bp in the US, 60bp in the eurozone) mean the data stream (especially related to inflation) could prompt sizeable fluctuations. For companies with floating rate exposure, we continue to recommend moving out to the long end of the swap curve in order to hedge the risk of higher-rates-for-longer. For shorter-term horizons, we prefer using cap/floor structures to potentially profit from a greater decline in rates and yields than the market is currently pricing.

