Volatility in the fixed-income market has generally been limited in the past month compared to the past year’s rollercoaster ride. Long yields have been trending higher of late, though the level in both the US and Europe has been hovering close to the YTD average. Movements have been driven by both slightly higher expectations for peak monetary policy rates and the window between the last rate hike and the first rate cut being extended. These developments have shifted the market closer to our own forecast overall. We continue to expect the next major yield movement will be downwards. Rate hikes are close to being over and done in the developed economies, and as time passes the yield curve will reflect expectations of lower central bank rates in 2024-25. Short market rates in particular will be affected by this ‘roll’, and it is a key factor underpinning our expectation for the yield curve to gradually steepen in the time ahead.
The outlook of looser monetary policy in the coming years sits well with the thrust of our recently published ‘Nordic Outlook’. While the global economy has generally performed better than was expected at the start of 2023, we estimate weak growth and declining inflation will allow central banks to pursue a less restrictive monetary policy in 2024-25. Our main scenario is for a gradual ‘cooling’ of activity, though the risk of a more adverse outcome is not negligible. You can read more about our economic expectations here: Link.
Newsfeeds in the past month have generally centred on the central bank meetings in mid June. As expected, the US Federal Reserve (or Fed) kept interest rates unchanged – for the first time in more than a year – at 5-5.25%, though a majority on the FOMC signalled, slightly surprisingly, an additional two rate hikes of 25bp towards the end of 2023. The strong labour market and its impact on inflation remain dominant themes, but declining inflation levels have clearly given the Fed more room to manoeuvre. A further rate hike of 25bp by September has largely been priced in by the market on the back of the meeting. We are more sceptical and expect upcoming data to confirm for the Fed that the need for further tightening is receding given 1) lower (underlying) inflationary pressures, 2) slowing inflation expectations, and 3) more signs of the labour market softening. For now, we are therefore maintaining our projection that the Fed will keep interest rates unchanged until March 2024, when we expect quarterly rate cuts will commence.
In Europe, where monetary policy tightening kicked off later last year, the debate is not centred on whether there will be further rate hikes, but more on how many rate hikes will come during the remainder of 2023. The central bank meeting in mid-June confirmed that the ECB remains concerned about whether the monetary policy tightening delivered so far is sufficient to slow the inflation dynamic. That concern has not been lessened by eurozone growth bouncing back quite strongly after the ‘energy crisis’ last year, while wage growth and employment levels continue to squeeze capacity across much of the region. The ECB therefore signalled quite clearly its intention to raise interest rates by a further 25bp in July, while the market has priced in a further 23bp for the rest of the year to a peak policy rate of about 4%. That sits well with our forecast, which since February has assumed a peak deposit rate of 4%. We see rates being kept at 4% until June 2024, followed by quarterly rate cuts of 25bp. The main criteria for starting to cut rates at that point will be 1) headline and core inflation gradually declining over the coming year, 2) generally weak and below trend growth during the period, and 3) stable inflation expectations around 2%. We expect Danmarks Nationalbank to maintain its 40bp rate spread to the ECB for the period.
As well as the rate hike in June, the ECB also confirmed that from July it would discontinue reinvesting the central bank’s bond portfolio under its so-called APP buyback programme. The APP portfolio has already been reduced by EUR15bn/month between March and June, and the ECB’s latest decision will reduce bond holdings by close to EUR30bn/month between July 2023 and June 2024. Declining bond holdings and the prospect of increased government bond issuance will over time tend to reduce the ‘scarcity premium’, which since the ECB commenced its QE purchases in 2014-15 has played a significant role for European yields. This will tend to push yields up, though for now we expect the impact to be limited. In terms of market liquidity, however, the rollback of TLTRO3 liquidity will continue to have the greatest significance in the short term. Programme repayments in June alone meant a reduction in surplus liquidity of just over EUR500bn.
The inversion of the European swap curve has intensified in the past month, with the spread between the 2Y and 10Y EUR swap rate now at 84bp. We have hitherto argued that the curve would steepen as rate hikes ended, and we are approaching that point in the eurozone. Market rate volatility continues to subside, but the potential range of outcomes is still rightly considered to be significant. Justification for this includes uncertainty around several short-term variables (impact of earlier tightening, China reopening, the strength of the labour market, risk of further unforeseen shocks like the bank sector turmoil in March) and more long-term factors, such as the neutral level of interest rates post COVID-19/the war in Ukraine.
