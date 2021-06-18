We come into Friday with the US Dollar running strong in the aftermath of a Fed decision that rocked the currency market after the central bank revealed a hawkish shift in the dot plot. The Fed is now projecting two 25 basis point rate hikes in 2023 and yield differentials have responded accordingly.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Mildly bid above 1.1900 as US dollar bulls take a breather
EUR/USD attempts a bounce above 1.1900, recovering from two-month lows amid a light docket. US dollar steps back on the way to the highest weekly gains since September 2020. US Treasury yields seesaw amid declining inflation expectations, stimulus hopes.
GBP/USD remains poised to break 1.3900 ahead of UK data
The appreciative move in the US dollar keeps GBP/USD under pressure around 1.3900 ahead of UK Retail Sales. Uptick in US treasury yields underpins the US dollar demand. The pair broke the consolidating range of 1.4100-1.4220 on Monday and continued to skid lower.
Ripple fears of a major decline are unwarranted
XRP price remains locked in a range between the psychologically important $1.00 and the neckline of a multi-year inverse head-and-shoulders pattern at $0.76. However, a lack of technical clues leaves frothy forecasts on the sideline until directional confirmation can be gleaned from the charts.
Where next for markets after the Fed shocker
The Fed surprised markets with an abrupt hawkish shift that has triggered substantial volatility in currency markets. Valeria Bednarik and Yohay Elam explain the surprise, discuss technical level, the next moves in FX and beyond.