The Yen's struggle against the US Dollar persists this week, as the USDJPY settles above 143.00 and reaches a new high for the third consecutive day. After some sideways trading, traders are now resuming a bullish push aimed at reaching the recent high of 143.9000, followed by potential targets at 144.00 and 145.050.

Last week, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) surprised the markets by making a slight adjustment to the Yield Curve Control (YCC) policy. While this adjustment might have been relatively small, it has kept market participants alert to the possibility of FX intervention if the Yen continues to weaken. In this context, the 50-day MA at 141.430 could offer immediate support.

The most significant event to watch on the calendar is tomorrow's US Consumer Price Index (CPI) release. A CPI figure lower than anticipated could put pressure on the USD/JPY pair, whereas a higher reading could renew interest in levels above 145.000. However, the potential for BoJ intervention remains a concern for traders operating above this threshold.