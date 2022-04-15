Asia Market Update: Yen weakened to another 20-year low on Gotobi day; Nikkei 225 and Shanghai Composite trade slightly lower amid multiple holidays; PBOC left MLF rate unchanged, RRR cut is still expected; CN GDP and Mar data due on Monday [Sunday night in the US].

General trend

- South Korea bond yields rise after prior drop.

- China’s New Home Prices had 7th straight m/m drop [Mar data].

- Fed’s Harker did not sound too hawkish.

- Shanghai Property index rises.

- Fast Retailing [largest Nikkei component] rises after earnings/guidance.

- Taiwan Semi drops following results.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

-ASX 200 closed for holiday.

Japan

-Nikkei 225 opened -0.9%.

- WDC Signs agreement with (Toshiba, 6502.JP) Kioxia for first phase in Fab7 plant in Yokkaichi; have finalized a formal agreement to jointly invest in the first phase of the Fab7 (Y7) manufacturing facility at Kioxia’s Yokkaichi Plant in the Mie Prefecture of Japan.

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Weak yen is bad when rising costs of raw materials can't be passed onto prices; Want to simplify quarterly earnings reports.

- (JP) Japan PM Kishida: Japan to save energy and use nuclear to secure power supply needs; Monetary policy not intended to affect FX.

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki and US Treasury Sec Yellen to meet next week, possibly on Apr 21st (Thurs) -- Press.

Korea

-Kospi opened -0.8%.

- (KR) South Korea President Elect Yoon: South Korea must prepare for increasing prices - Yonhap.

- (KR) Bank of Korea to hold a meeting with President elect Yoon on today's session - Press.

- (KR) South Korea sells KRW600B in 50-year bonds.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng closed for holiday; Shanghai Composite opened -0.5%.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3896 v 6.3540 prior.

- (CN) Shanghai reports 23,072 coronavirus cases v 27,719 prior.

- (CN) CHINA PBOC CONDUCTS CNY150B V CNY150B MATURING IN 1-YEAR MEDIUM-TERM LENDING FACILITY (MLF) AT 2.85% V 2.85% PRIOR.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.

- (CN) CHINA MAR NEW HOME PRICES M/M: -0.1% V -0.1% PRIOR (7TH STRAIGHT M/M DECLINE); Y/Y: 0.7% V 1.2% PRIOR.

- (CN) China Insurance and Banking Regulator (CBIRC) Wang: Banks Q1 NPL 1.79%; Outstanding bad loans CNY3.7T; Sees pressure on China asset attractiveness due to Fed rate hike; China real interest rates still much higher than US real rates.

- (CN) China State Planner (NDRC) Huo: Supply chains are challenged by coronavirus and international situation; Will work with rest of Govt on industrial problems; Pressure of imported inflation relatively high

- (CN) China Ministry of Finance sells 3-month bills: avg yield 1.7965% v 1.8313% prior.

- (CN) China President Xi holds phone conversation with the Saudi Crown Prince; China seeks free-trade zone with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) – Chinese media.

North America

- (US) Fed's Mester (FOMC voter, hawk): Fed will trim support at a pace that balances demand and supply in order to control prices and sustain the expansion.

- (US) Fed’s Harker (alternate voter): Balance Sheet drawdown to begin soon; Sees Treasury and MBS reduction soon; Don't want to overdo it on tightening Other.

- (TW) US Senator Graham (R-SC): Abandoning Taiwan would be abandoning democracy and freedom; There is a growing backlash in the world against the 'bad guys'.

- (TW) Taiwan sells NT$30.0B v NT$30.0B indicated in 10-year bonds: Avg Yield: 1.300% v 0.714% prior; bid-to-cover 1.60x v 2.44x prior.

Europe

- (UR) ‘Powerful’ explosions said to have been heard in Kyiv and Kherson; Air raid alert warning said to be issued for all of Ukraine – local media.

- (RU) Russia said to consider imposing limits on coking coal exports - Press.

- (FR) France Poll shows Macron (53%) defeating Le Pen (47%) in the French run-off election.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -0.3%, ASX 200 closed , Hang Seng closed; Shanghai Composite -0.3% ; Kospi -0.6%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: closed; Nasdaq100 closed, Dax closed; FTSE100 closed.

- EUR 1.0830-1.0797 ; JPY 126.55-125.87 ; AUD 0.7430-0.7398 ;NZD 0.6812-0.6769.

- Gold closed; Crude Oil closed; Copper closed.