In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups that we thought you’d find interesting.
Oil doesn’t drop even after Saudi Arabia announces an increase in output. The price of Brent is getting ready to break the 123 USD/bbl. resistance.
USDCAD is consequently aiming the dynamic long-term up trendline after a major head and shoulders pattern.
GBPUSD escapes from negative territory and tries to deny the head and shoulders pattern.
NZDUSD is doing pretty much the same but with a triple-top formation.
USDJPY has, in one week, cancelled the three weeks of a drop. Currently we’re on a long-term horizontal resistance.
CADJPY is showing the beauty of price action. Three corrections and three comebacks to a main bullish trend.
Gold is dropping lower after reaching the 38,2% Fibonacci. We’re also inside of the wedge pattern, so the situation is definitely more bullish.
DAX is looking sharp at the beginning of this week. It looks like we’ll test the 14800 points soon.
Nasdaq also starts a new week on the front foot. Test of the 12950 points look imminent.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
