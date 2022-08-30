The Japanese yen is in positive territory today after starting the week with sharp losses. USD/JPY is trading at 138.22, down 0.34%.

Japan releases a host of events on Wednesday, including retail sales and consumer confidence. Retail sales for July is expected to come in at -0.5% MoM, following a 1.4% decline in June. Consumer confidence remains weak, with a July estimate of 31.0, following the June read of 30.2. The Japanese consumer is in a sour mood and nervous about the economy, so it’s no surprise that she is holding tight to the purse strings as inflation continues to rise.

Yen remains under pressure

The yen remains under pressure and took it on the chin after Fed Chair Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole on Friday. Powell’s brief speech went straight to the point, pledging to continue raising rates until inflation was brought under control. Powell pointedly said that one or two weak inflation reports would not cause the Fed to U-turn on its tightening, a veiled reference to the market euphoria which followed the July inflation report, which was lower than the June release. With the equity markets taking a tumble after Powell’s speech, it appears that investors have finally gotten the Fed’s hawkish message.

Powell’s speech removed any doubts about the Fed’s plans to continue raising rates, but the size of the increases will depend not just on inflation, but also on other economic data. Overshadowed by Jackson Hole, US Personal Income and Spending data was weaker than expected. As well, the Core PCE index, the Fed’s preferred inflation indicator, fell to 6.3%, down from 6.8% and below the forecast of 7.4%. If Friday’s non-farm payrolls report is weaker than expected, it would be a clear indication that the sharp increase in rates is having its desired effect and the economy is slowing. In such a scenario, Fed policy makers may be more inclined to raise rates at the September meeting by only 50 basis points, rather than 75bp.

USD/JPY technical