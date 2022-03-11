The US Dollar comes into Friday looking a little more bid overall, this after US inflation data produced a print at a plus 40 year high. The data points to a US Dollar that should continue to be in demand as the Fed is forced to adjust rates higher in response to surging inflation, and as safe-haven flow picks up as a consequence of these actions and other strains on sentiment around the globe.
US February consumer inflation vaults to a new 40-year record, real wages fall Premium
American consumer prices rose at the steepest rate in four decades, and are poised to go higher as the Ukraine war drives energy and commodities expenses to double digit gains.