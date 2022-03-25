Asia Market Update: Yen rises as market seeks fixed-rate JGB purchase operation; Equities trade mixed; Meituan to report results after the HK close.

General trend

- UST yields trade mixed.

- CHF tracks rise in the Yen.

- BOJ Gov Kuroda: Weak yen affects different parts of economy differently; Bond buying in YCC is solely for monetary policy; Will keep up powerful easing tenaciously.

- US President Biden to travel to Poland on Mar 25 (Fri).

- Tokyo Mar CPI: fastest annualized rise in the core in over 2 years.

- PBOC added liquidity amid rise in repo rates.

- Quiet session for US equity FUTs.

- Hang Seng has extended decline [TECH index is again the culprit].

- Meituan declines ahead of earnings report.

- Nikkei 225 moves between gains and losses as the Yen firms; Financials trade generally weaker on the Topix.

- Shanghai Composite ended morning trading modestly lower.

- China bank earnings in focus: China CITIC Bank rises; BOCOM to report after the HK close.

- S&P ASX 200 has outperformed [Resources and REIT indices shine].

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened +0.4%.

- (AU) Australia sells A$1.0B v A$1.0B indicated in 0.25% Nov 2024 bonds; Avg Yield: 2.0318% v 1.4148% prior; bid-to-cover: 3.99x v 4.84x prior [from Mar 7th].

- (AU) Australia announces additional sanctions on Russia and Belarus.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened +0.8%.

- (JP) Japan 10 year JGB yield rises to 0.235% [highest since Jan 2016] (Reminder: Feb 10th BOJ announced it would conduct fixed rate purchase operation on Monday, Feb 14th due to rise in recent yield).

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Kuroda: CPI could hit ~2.0% from Apr; Desirable for FX to reflect fundamentals; watching FX moves carefully; Weaker Yen better for domestic economy.

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: WIll consider steps to cope with price hikes after PM Kishida request; PM Kishida may consider additional economic measures next week.

- (JP) Japan Investors Net Buying of Foreign Bonds: -¥111.8B v -¥164.7B prior; Foreign Net Buying of Japan Stocks: -¥631.4B v -¥1.10T prior.

- (JP) Japan Feb PPI Services Y/Y: 1.1% v 1.2%e.

- (JP) Japan Finance Ministry: Approves use of ¥1.5T in reserve funds.

- (JP) Earthquake located around Fukushima has shaken buildings in Tokyo; No Tsunami threat given.

- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Will increase sanction evasion measures, to quickly revise laws.

- (JP) BOJ: Sharp yen depreciation adding pressure to revise self-defeating policy [unable to verify source].

- (JP) Japan announces more prohibition of exports to 81 Russia companies and freezes assets of 25 individuals.

- (JP) Japan to expand subsidy for EV rapid charging stations - Japanese press.

Korea

- Kospi opened +0.4%

- (KR) North Korea govt spokesperson: Thursday's launch was a new type of ICBM, the Hwasong-17 - state media.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened -1.0%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.1%.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3739 v 6.3640 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY100B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY20B prior; Net inject CNY70B v Net drain CNY60B prior.

- (CN) China Sec Times: Lithium output surge in China is risking overcapacity.

- (CN) China press calls for predictable environment for investors, notes recent volatility in the A-share market - Economic Daily.

- (CN) China Sec Journal: China may see a big delisting year due to new mechanism kicking in.

- (CN) China YTD (Feb) State owned enterprise profits Y/Y: +16.8%.

- (CN) Shanghai requests all residents be tested for coronavirus by 6PM local time.

- (HK) Hong Kong Chief Exec Lam: No plans to give up on preventing imported coroanvirus cases.

- (CN) Beijing Auto Show postponed due to coronavirus, was scheduled for late Apr; no new date has been set as of now.

- (CN) Shanghai Nickel FUTs rise by 20% [daily limit], tracks gains in LME Nickel.

Other

- (TW) Taiwan Central Bank increases Reserve Deposit rates starting Mar 25 (today).

North America

- (MX) Mexico Fin Min Ramirez: Ukraine crisis will impact value chains and inflation, 2022 will be challenging due to the aftermath of coroanvirus; To help banks focused on drawing factories from Asia.

- (MX) Mexico Dep Fin Min Yorio: Mexico to see more inflation in next few months.

- (US) Pentagon Senior Official: New Strategy describes Russia as an acute threat, but one that can't pose a long term systemic challenge.

Europe

- (UK) Mar GfK Consumer Confidence: -31 v -26 prior.

- (UR) US Intelligence suggests failure rate of Russia Missiles in Ukraine are as high as 60% - Press.

- (UK) UK Milford Haven Port Authority: LNG Tanker Minerva Psara due to arrive in South Hook on Apr 1st.

- (RU) Russia Dep Chair of Security Council Medvedev (former Pres): Foolish to expect that Russia authorities can be influenced by sanctions against business.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, flat, ASX 200 +0.3% , Hang Seng -2.3%; Shanghai Composite -0.8% ; Kospi +0.1%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.2%; Nasdaq100 +0.2%, Dax -0.1%; FTSE100 -0.1%.

- EUR 1.1037-1.0995 ; JPY 122.43-121.18 ; AUD 0.7529-0.7500 ;NZD 0.6982-0.6954.

- Gold flat at $1,962/oz; Crude Oil -0.3% at $112.06/brl; Copper +0.4% at $4.7450/lb.