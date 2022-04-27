My recent article posted march the 16th was spot on! The JPY continued to be short sold on the currency markets over the last couple of months as the US and global yields in general soared, and the BOJ was visible in its efforts to keep is 10 year yield flat, as it fights to ignite the inflation outlook.

It appeared that every Forex analyst was advocating buying the JPY crosses, basically selling the Yen. Many attempting to pass the prop firm challenges were hitting their targets by riding the Yen lower. However, we are now seeing a reverse of this position. The Yen has put in a 1.7% recovery, against a rising dollar and a 3.5% recovery against a falling Euro. Historically, the JPY has been seen as a safe haven currency. In times of ‘risk off’, where stocks generally fall, money flowed into the low yielding JPY. However this correlation has been tested over the last few weeks since the Russian invasion. Indeed, stocks have dropped almost 15 % from their highs with the Yen following suit dropping 12% against the greenback mainly as a result of the aforementioned yield differentials. But now we are seeing a more conventional correlation in play. We are seeing money flows into safe haven currencies. The USD and JPY are now being bought in the flight to safety as stocks come under more pressure. We are certainly seeing a rush of short covering from Forex traders that have been riding their short JPY trades. This resumption of trend could now very well continue. The BOJ could well turn more hawkish to protect the falling JPY against the rising USD. As an intraday trend follower, I like to buy the strong currencies and sell the weak currencies. The chart below, which measures the relative strength and weakness of the major currencies, shows a strong JPY and a softer Euro. I will be looking for selling opportunities in the EURJPY. The 135.50 to 136.50 is seen as a resistance zone which should be more difficult to get through. A move back down to 133.00 zone is more favourable and provides a decent risk to reward ration around these current levels. Note; These are purely my opinions and should not be considered as trading advice.